(People Magazine)   Thanks to the combined efforts of Best Friends Animal Society & their network of animal rescue partners, 14 dogs were transported to Helping Hounds in New York, with a stopover at the Brown County Humane Society. Welcome to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (people.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
dumpaday.comView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Brindy when her daddy has left for work, or is in the bathroom without her, or is simply in a different room in the house...I think we still have a few separation anxiety issues.

On a more positive note she "helped" me brush my teeth again last night, so we have a very good helper!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Miss Lady Lulu taking a snooze on DIL's bed
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Howdy everyone!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
RUFF!

Back to the endless grind!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
My new WFH calendar theme is "Dog-ma"; words of wisdom from man's best friend.  Here is January...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Office dogs.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

I resemble that remark!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Juneau after sleeping with her mom (my sister) all night, and then sleeping with me (after my night shift) all day.  Now time for walkies.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It was chilly this morning in Florida.  Tootsie wore his snazzy coat on our morning walk
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
My boyfriend just got a new dog to keep his current dog company.  The black and white one is Brenda, the gray one is Shortie
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Relevant to this threads interests
https://www.wcvb.com/article/dog-lead​s​-new-hampshire-police-to-owner-injured​-in-crash-january-3-2022/38667834
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
@ Bathia_Mapes:  Grogu!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image image 850x1133]

It was chilly this morning in Florida.  Tootsie wore his snazzy coat on our morning walk


Love the coat!  Ro has a sweater like that.  Short haired dogs always gotta take care in the cold.
 
Gumball T Watterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Due to having to work days this week the boys have been short on cuddle time. on the way home I had to stop by a store and decided to get them something special.

Gumball has been under a blanket in his bed for the past hour doing his best to remove it from existence. Darwin allowed me a chance to take this picture before he buried his for the inevitable famine he fears might happen but never will.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Welcome Brenda and Shortie!
[Fark user image 425x318]


Welcome Brenda and Shortie!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

♥♥

Gumball has been under a blanket in his bed for the past hour doing his best to remove it from existence. Darwin allowed me a chance to take this picture before he buried his for the inevitable famine he fears might happen but never will.
[Fark user image 850x1133]


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Miss Lady Lulu back when she was still a wee puppy
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Welp, that was fun!  Power unexpectely went out in my neighborhood for close to 15 minutes. No idea whatsoever caused it as we're not having bad weather at the moment (47 and overcast).
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Beloved Buckwheat in the hoodie DIL made for him.  We still miss him so much!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hello my name is Dewey the bernedoodle and this is my first woofday. it was in the 70s last week but it's around freezing now so my dad was kind enough to lend me his hat for our walk:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LukeR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rainbow and her cousin looking out the window
Fark user imageView Full Size
Rainbow and one of her friends hanging out at the park. Not sure why they were on the table.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is Chase AKA Che, Shy Guy, Polar Pup One, Five Socks, Chase Plane, Che Play, Little Big, The Pupster.

Beacan likes him mostly as a pillow.
 
