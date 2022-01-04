 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BNNBloomberg)   We did it   (bnnbloomberg.ca) divider line
81
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

1189 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2022 at 2:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



81 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Freedum!
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's the actual number? 10 million? 30 million?
And more importantly, can we beat that number tomorrow?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

a far candle: What's the actual number? 10 million? 30 million?
And more importantly, can we beat that number tomorrow?


You betcha! Ain't nobody gonna tread on our freedumbs!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Marvy. And we couldn't have done it without anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers. Let us thank them for working hard to make us NUMBER ONE!!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bookmarking this thread for comparison later in the month.
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ohyeahspreadit.jpg

This is good. The more antivaxers we can infect with omnicron the faster we get out of this pandemic.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sigh*
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My side hustle is working at a Wal-Mart.  I am considering just calling out for the next 2 months.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

400,000 by Inauguration Day. The subsequent 600,000 is on Biden.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sukkit, vacci-libs! We're showin' you, all right! My grammaw is gone and grandpa's on his way out, so take that! Hah!
 
hermit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last year, there was a post xmas spike in cases lasting into late January. The 7 day average daily deaths were over 3000/day from 1/8 through 2/6/2021.

There is the same spike in cases, but not in deaths. It is early to match last years peak daily death rate, but overall the 7 day average daily death rate is down from late December; it peaked 12/29 at 1484/day but is now only 1247/day.

only.

More testing means more cases which leads to better containment. The vaccinated are not dying.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am not sure if anyone notice but clicking the gif of the Twitter takes the breaking news only till the breaking news splash screen.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, it's even too dangerous to bust open each others skulls and feast on the goo inside..
You really don't want to be that close anyone...
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where are we supposed to bury them all?
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: [Fark user image 600x600]
400,000 by Inauguration Day. The subsequent 600,000 is on Biden.

[Fark user image 616x260]


You can take MAGATs to the vaccines but you can't make them think.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: [Fark user image image 600x600]
400,000 by Inauguration Day. The subsequent 600,000 is on Biden.

[Fark user image image 616x260]


How much of it is on the virus?
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: 400,000 by Inauguration Day. The subsequent 600,000 is on Biden.


Hail no, Ah won't git no vaccine!
Hail no, Ah won't wear a mask!
Hail no, Ah won't stay away from crowds!

Now what is that dagburn Dimmycrat varmint doing about the pandemic?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: [Fark user image image 600x600]
400,000 by Inauguration Day. The subsequent 600,000 is on Biden.

[Fark user image image 616x260]


Forgot to add a few more. How many more are on the
1. Virus mutations
2. Anti-Vaxxers who became more Rabid after Biden took charge
3. Republican governors who outright sabotaged their states ability to prevent/deal with the vaccine

I don't think he could do much about that.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Russian Flu"
"Trumpskivitus"
"Treasonitus"
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comrade: ohyeahspreadit.jpg

This is good. The more antivaxers we can infect with omnicron the faster we get out of this pandemic.


...or the faster we have to pull out another Greek letter, possibly one that gets through the vaccines. Most of the variants have come from places with high spread, simply because every infection is another dice roll for mutation.
 
maxheck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, living out in the sticks and living as... not a prepper per say, but prepared because of so many outages.

Well, I just don't look forward to the Stupid Era.
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: [Fark user image 600x600]
400,000 by Inauguration Day. The subsequent 600,000 is on Biden.

[Fark user image 616x260]


I guess it was only a "hoax" and the "flu" during the Trump years.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if antivaxers go missing from work for a few days, demote them from management positions on concerns that they have long covid brain fog.
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America is done and doesn't care any more. It is what it is. Take precautions for yourself and your family, or go out and enjoy the orgy of Omicron hoping the news reports about it being no big deal are true. Time will tell who's right.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forced vaccinations. Now.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [i.redd.it image 850x478]



"OH MY GOD COLE, WHAT HAVE YOU DONE?!"
Fark user imageView Full Size


"TFG told me to eat a lightbulb"
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Where are we supposed to bury them all?


Bury?
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: [Fark user image 600x600]
400,000 by Inauguration Day. The subsequent 600,000 is on Biden.

[Fark user image 616x260]


STFU you doink.

Omicron is 70% more infectious than even Delta so of course numbers are going up.

But you know who's gonna actually die in droves from it?

That's right.

Frank Stallone.

stupid mainpage...
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: [Fark user image image 600x600]
400,000 by Inauguration Day. The subsequent 600,000 is on Biden.

[Fark user image image 616x260]


The difference is Biden wants to stop it. Trump only thought about how to exploit it for profit, and his reelection chances.
 
maxheck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"On the Beach" is coming up on my Netflix.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cases are not the relevant stat, it is the hospitalizations and potentially overwhelming the health care system that is the metric to worry about it.  No one should care if you have a asymptomatic positive or the sniffles at home.
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Forced vaccinations. Now.


Too late. It is now being called endemic.

Read this...

'Certainly COVID will be with us forever,' says infectious disease specialist
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: [Fark user image image 600x600]
400,000 by Inauguration Day. The subsequent 600,000 is on Biden.

[Fark user image image 616x260]


I bit too

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sonnyboy11
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: [Fark user image 600x600]
400,000 by Inauguration Day. The subsequent 600,000 is on Biden.

[Fark user image 616x260]


Yikes that was an embarrassing post... for you. But I am sure you won't learn from it and you'll be back posting more idiocy tomorrow. Lucky us!
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, if you're vaxed and boosted how bad is this going to be?  At this point I don't care about the willingly unvaxed anymore.  Y'all can die choking.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

here to help: Gyrfalcon: Forced vaccinations. Now.

Too late. It is now being called endemic.

Read this...

'Certainly COVID will be with us forever,' says infectious disease specialist


I called that back in March when over 1/3rd of the population in the US, UK, and Germany all said they wouldn't take the vax. Putin and team virus had won, we were never going to be rid of it and the costs were going to end up kind bogglingly huge. Putin basically pulled a Star Wars on us but instead of spending 20% of GDP on defense he spent 1% on troll armies and disinformation campaigns. It might be the best asymmetrical warfare of all time.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 425x420]


The price we will pay in ongoing disability because the GQP set about to repeatedly infect as many people as possible with a disease that permanently damages a horrifying fraction of its victims is literally going to break America's privatized death panels.

It's very unfortunate it has to happen this way, but if this is what finally breaks the HMO parasite and there's no other way to bring about sanely-administered universal healthcare... Fark it, let's drop a lead brick on the gas, slam it into gear and launch this biatch off a cliff.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: 'Murica.


fark ye*ack!*
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omg bbq: So, if you're vaxed and boosted how bad is this going to be?  At this point I don't care about the willingly unvaxed anymore.  Y'all can die choking.


I have a coworker who applied for a position with us 2 weeks ago, talked to my boss about his future plans and possible positions with us later in the year on 12/23, he was dead on 12/29. Fully vaxxed and boosted. Obviously an outlier, but every time you face this thing is a roll of the dice and occasionally you roll snakeyes.
 
Displayed 50 of 81 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.