(CNN) AT&T and Verizon delay plans to activate COVID vaccine tracker chips, at least near airports
3
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Both carriers confirmed late Monday evening that they will hold off on activating 5G services near airports until January 19, and that in the meantime, officials will continue working on adapting French-style restrictions on 5G to the United States

So just surrender the 5G rights?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cell phone companies have been rendered completely incapable of tracking your location and porn habits because you didn't get a vaccine
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Both carriers confirmed late Monday evening that they will hold off on activating 5G services near airports until January 19, and that in the meantime, officials will continue working on adapting French-style restrictions on 5G to the United States

So just surrender the 5G rights?


You deep fry the tower instead of people's brains and then take a nap to celebrate the brilliance of your efficiency.
 
