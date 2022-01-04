 Skip to content
 
Don't Look Up
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neat , so skylab all over again?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hey Russia, don't get any ideas just because Omicron is slamming us like a ten dollar hooker.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fake news
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"An updated forecast released today suggests that an  out-of-control Russian  tumbling back towards Earth could strike on Thursday."

Can Russians get that high on vodak?
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Huh. I'm pretty much right under a line. Neat!
 
fearmongert
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Moscow In Flames
Youtube QoYazAAScOE
 
Robinfro
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In...1997? 1998? I watched a still mostly fueled Russian rocket come back down. We didn't have cable, barely had AOL CDs, so I thought "OH FARK THIS IS THE BIG ONE!!"

16 year old me thought it was the coolest farking thing to watch as it burnt through all the different colors as different fuels & metals ablated during reentry (I thought it was different metals in the World Killer asteroid). Silver, blue, red, gold, green, all splitting apart.

I'll hafta toss my coveralls & sleeping bag into the dryer that night & sit outside with some vodak in a lawn chair & watch for it. Falling debris is awesome to watch when it's at sub-orbital speeds.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Russian Rocket Expected to Crash Into Earth | Real-time Tracker #OutOfControl
Youtube wSP4RmaCLWc
 
robodog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hey China and Russia, THIS is what you use those ASAT rockets on, wait till it's under ~150km and hit it so that it burns up completely in the atmosphere. No space station endangered, no long lived debris field, and plenty of test data.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Georgia Lass? Georgia Lass to the White Courtesy phone please?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

alechemist: Neat , so skylab all over again?


I hope not.

/Western Australian
 
valenumr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hopefully it lands on Putin.
 
RankStranger
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
One line goes over Detroit so this could be beneficial. Think positively
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My favorite part of that movie is where the skater bros who hang out behind the liquor store are smarter than anybody in the oval office
 
robodog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RankStranger: One line goes over Detroit so this could be beneficial. Think positively


Nope, that line does go through Toledo, looks to be on the west side of town roughly.
 
