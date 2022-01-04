 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WMUR New Hampshire)   CPS just reported a 7 year old in their care is missing. Well, 7 when she disappeared, hopefully she's 9 now   (wmur.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary, Question, need of help, 7-year-old girl, The Tip, Girl, little girl, Massachusetts, Answer  
•       •       •

320 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2022 at 6:30 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
You're Not Special
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is now even more ridiculous. I work in social services, and kids in an in home case or foster care have to be seen by CPS face to face every 30 days. Same for the parents, and it's a federal requirement for both. How this went two years, let alone two months is stupefying.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Again?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is a repeat and probably not worth keeping up unless you like bad news.  In New Hampshire, if you meet 10 people, 5 are Liberal, 4 are Conservative, and one claims to be Libertarian and wants to kidnap, rape, kill, cook, and eat you.  This poor Harmony kid probably found a number 10.

/As they say in NH:  Live Free or Get Eaten
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: This is a repeat and probably not worth keeping up unless you like bad news.  In New Hampshire, if you meet 10 people, 5 are Liberal, 4 are Conservative, and one claims to be Libertarian and wants to kidnap, rape, kill, cook, and eat you.  This poor Harmony kid probably found a number 10.

/As they say in NH:  Live Free or Get Eaten


The most recent cannibalism case is from Missouri
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: This is a repeat and probably not worth keeping up unless you like bad news.  In New Hampshire, if you meet 10 people, 5 are Liberal, 4 are Conservative, and one claims to be Libertarian and wants to kidnap, rape, kill, cook, and eat you.  This poor Harmony kid probably found a number 10.

/As they say in NH:  Live Free or Get Eaten


Went to NH once.  I was told to "go back to my own f*cking country"  I had the audacity to have Quebec licence plates.  Never felt the need to go back.

/I thought it was:  Live free and die
 
kokomo61 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Nana's Vibrator: This is a repeat and probably not worth keeping up unless you like bad news.  In New Hampshire, if you meet 10 people, 5 are Liberal, 4 are Conservative, and one claims to be Libertarian and wants to kidnap, rape, kill, cook, and eat you.  This poor Harmony kid probably found a number 10.

/As they say in NH:  Live Free or Get Eaten

The most recent cannibalism case is from Missouri


Well, it IS the Show Meat state.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I knew a woman who worked for CPS.

It sounded like there was no better way to crush your soul than to sign up for that job.
 
Secundus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hey the Director said they "hoped" to get some answers. I'm good.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

You're Not Special: This is now even more ridiculous. I work in social services, and kids in an in home case or foster care have to be seen by CPS face to face every 30 days. Same for the parents, and it's a federal requirement for both. How this went two years, let alone two months is stupefying.


Buried in TFA is a note the girl was in the system in both MA and NH. It sounds like the family played ping-pong between the two agencies and now the string has finally run out.

There are only two outcomes: Either the girl has died or she's in the custody of another relative in a third state like ME or VT. Canada is probably out of the question.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Uh, no, subby. She is - assuming alive - 7. She was last seen 2 years ago, when she was 5.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.