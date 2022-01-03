 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Philly health department: So those "FEMA pop-up testing sites" weren't FEMA after all. Either they were scammers or they really had a thing for boogers   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 11 hours ago  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Philadelphia PD broadening it's DNA database?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Brought to you by our sponsors, ancestry.com and 23andme
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There are also some scammers who ask for SSNs, passport numbers and other PII.  Then they have a feline walk around you and they say "You don't have Covid, according to the... wait for it... cat scan."
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The tip-off was that they were all located near preschools and kept asking for their old Kleenexes.
 
freakay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Huh. Well there's a way to make a buck with the tent in the garage...
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That probably means this vaccine card I bought from them with crypto is probably BS, too.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My drive through breast inspection tent is legit though.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FEMA can't fill the FEMA camps unless they have names and addresses.  You can only harvest so many hoo-mans for the aliens with the blue dot on the mailbox identifier.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Are these the tents that provides a happy ending for extra cost after the test?
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It was Nurse Travolta at the pop-up site with a rubber hose.

/welcomeback
 
Conthan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey! that's not the wallet inspector.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
