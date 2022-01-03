 Skip to content
(AP News)   Oh so sorry. Your blood test came back guilty on four counts of fraud   (apnews.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
retrozap.com
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.org
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I didn't recognize her without the stupid black turtleneck
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If she had been smart enough to only steal from poor people, she would have never been charged.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I didn't realize they could test your blood for that. Isn't modern science a wonder?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, bye...
 
Azz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'll wait for you Elizabeth. Bad girls turn me on
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh look
Something happened
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I can't believe how long this whole process took. I'm inventing a device that, with a prick of your finger, tells whether you're guilty of fraud in minutes!

/Hey Venture Capitalists... email me
 
Portkey [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Wanebo: I didn't realize they could test your blood for that. Isn't modern science a wonder?


And with just a few drops of blood from a finger prick!
 
dustman81
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Charles of York: I didn't recognize her without the stupid black turtleneck


She's trading that in for prison jumpsuit orange.

/Orange is the new black
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: I can't believe how long this whole process took. I'm inventing a device that, with a prick of your finger, tells whether you're guilty of fraud in minutes!

/Hey Venture Capitalists... email me


It sounds like they were deadlocked on a couple charges which may be why it took so long to find her guilty.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Oh look
Something happened


Justice is somehow a little easier to be found when it's rich people getting screwed
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Still no cure for Kissinger.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hey attempt to look pretty and innocent was so damn obvious. Having a kid just to appear motherly was over the line, though.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I read on some article that her partner seems upset or agitated at the verdict. I mean, what did he expect? I am actually more surprised she was found not guilty on so many charges. Her baby manipulation didn't work and now there's a child whose mother is going to prison for some time.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: leviosaurus: I can't believe how long this whole process took. I'm inventing a device that, with a prick of your finger, tells whether you're guilty of fraud in minutes!

/Hey Venture Capitalists... email me

It sounds like they were deadlocked on a couple charges which may be why it took so long to find her guilty.


Her blood type probably threw the results on those changes off a bit making them questionable.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It came back PC LOAD LTR
It came back "Insert five quarts to continue"
It came back "one word, two syllables.  First syllable, fish, swim, gill.  Gill!  Second syllable, drink...  Cup! Cup.  Gillcup!"
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

4seasons85!: leviosaurus: I can't believe how long this whole process took. I'm inventing a device that, with a prick of your finger, tells whether you're guilty of fraud in minutes!

/Hey Venture Capitalists... email me

It sounds like they were deadlocked on a couple charges which may be why it took so long to find her guilty.


I can't think of any rea$on they would change their mind$.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hell yeah
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ChubbyTiger: Hey attempt to look pretty and innocent was so damn obvious. Having a kid just to appear motherly was over the line, though.


Now the kid has to look at his mother through plexiglass. Shows how selfish she is.
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Guilty of defrauding investors, but not the actual victims.

Sure, why not?
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
her voice disturbs me. it is more masculine than mine. not that it is a reason to convict her (I think the obvious fraud will do) just that it weirds me out.
 
AeAe
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There might be some scissors action happening in her future.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well, that was resolved pretty quickly after the last thread.  Good!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
img.ifunny.co
 
