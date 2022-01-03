 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Since the old plan to fix the leaning tower only made it worse, we'll just try doing less of that plan   (sfgate.com)
42
    More: Fail, San Francisco Chronicle, rate of building settlement, design team, San Francisco, cause Supervisor Peskin, cause of the increased settlement, Millennium Tower, Million  
•       •       •

1057 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2022 at 10:25 PM (1 hour ago)



42 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrSnrub
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That building gives me the heebie jeebies.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do what Italy did and turn it into a tourist attraction.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got it. We'll just make it strong enough to survive falling down! Then we'll give it a push!
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ronald Hamburger"

That guy needs to be running a McDonald's.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol. farking China.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is Drilling 101," Pyke wrote in a letter obtained by 48 Hills. "Doesn't this all suggest that the design team does not know what they are doing and that their assurances relative to other issues involving future performance may be worthless?

What that guy said.  Even if they eventually do get things to the literal level where they should be, are future occupants really going to believe that they super serious for reals this time fixed it fixed it?  Or, that they fixed it but completely overlooked yet another thing that's going to be a landmine however many years down the not-too-distant road.  I'd never set foot in that building as a visitor much less live there.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In the letter, Hamburger insists that the project, named the Perimeter Pile Upgrade, is not needed to keep the building safe, but is instead a voluntary retrofit intended to speed the settlement along and bring an end to what has now been 6 years of uncertainty, and diminishing property values, for residents."

We're spending all this money out of an abundance of caution. This is totally safe and this work is incredibly unnecessary. Please, feel free to move into this building. We're offering deep discounts for your lawyers and their offices.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a construction person but what's the feasibility of just like, disassembling that thing from the top down?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nirbo: "In the letter, Hamburger insists that the project, named the Perimeter Pile Upgrade, is not needed to keep the building safe, but is instead a voluntary retrofit intended to speed the settlement along and bring an end to what has now been 6 years of uncertainty, and diminishing property values, for residents."

We're spending all this money out of an abundance of caution. This is totally safe and this work is incredibly unnecessary. Please, feel free to move into this building. We're offering deep discounts for your lawyers and their offices.


Much like computer games, never pre-order a million-dollar condo.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Demo it and be done with it before it is to late.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: I'm not a construction person but what's the feasibility of just like, disassembling that thing from the top down?


They were able to do that for the Deutsche Bank skyscraper in NYC that was critically damaged in the 9/11 attacks, but it took years and heaps of money.

Demolition is going to be the option of absolute last resort.
 
Snort
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Maybe rebranding will help?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: IRestoreFurniture: I'm not a construction person but what's the feasibility of just like, disassembling that thing from the top down?

They were able to do that for the Deutsche Bank skyscraper in NYC that was critically damaged in the 9/11 attacks, but it took years and heaps of money.

Demolition is going to be the option of absolute last resort.


At least this one is too new to have asbestos.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "This is Drilling 101," Pyke wrote in a letter obtained by 48 Hills. "Doesn't this all suggest that the design team does not know what they are doing and that their assurances relative to other issues involving future performance may be worthless?

What that guy said.  Even if they eventually do get things to the literal level where they should be, are future occupants really going to believe that they super serious for reals this time fixed it fixed it?  Or, that they fixed it but completely overlooked yet another thing that's going to be a landmine however many years down the not-too-distant road.  I'd never set foot in that building as a visitor much less live there.


It makes me doubt the stability of anything built there.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: I'm not a construction person but what's the feasibility of just like, disassembling that thing from the top down?


....worked well in New York

/too soon?
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: I'm not a construction person but what's the feasibility of just like, disassembling that thing from the top down?


Waaaaaay cheaper to start from the bottom.

/if you're well insured.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In the letter, Hamburger insists that the project, named the Perimeter Pile Upgrade, is not needed to keep the building safe, but is instead a voluntary retrofit...

Because spending billions for shiats & giggles is just how they roll? Yeah, right.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Robert Pyke, a Bay Area consulting engineer, said in a letter to city supervisors that the structural fix itself is dubious, and implied there was political collusion between the engineers and the city. "

No doubt someone got paid off for allowing this thing to be built without piles to begin with.   What's hilarious is Willie Brown lives there.

https://www.kqed.org/news/11849988/nu​r​u-scandal-former-mayor-willie-brown-re​flects-on-long-time-allies-charged-by-​fbi
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I still wanna know if anyone has considered undermining the side that isn't sinking to just even it out.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: I'm not a construction person but what's the feasibility of just like, disassembling that thing from the top down?


TLDR: It would cost too much, it would not be a guaranteed fix and there's no telling exactly what might make the tilt worse without just trying it and seeing.

/ It's an extremely complex and expensive problem.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The perimeter plan seems like it's going to break the core from the exterior. Like trying to lift a car by the bumper, only with a few million pounds of concrete and steel.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TomDooley: "Robert Pyke, a Bay Area consulting engineer, said in a letter to city supervisors that the structural fix itself is dubious, and implied there was political collusion between the engineers and the city. "

No doubt someone got paid off for allowing this thing to be built without piles to begin with.   What's hilarious is Willie Brown lives there.

https://www.kqed.org/news/11849988/nur​u-scandal-former-mayor-willie-brown-re​flects-on-long-time-allies-charged-by-​fbi


Are you serious? They spent $350 million on a 58 floor, 604 foot tall building with 1.1 million ft^2 of floor space and they did not drive ANY piles?

/ Are they just F-ing stupid?
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Right now all the people making the decisions are trying anything but the correct solution of disassembling the building. Right now everyone in that building has the constant feeling of being on a listing ship.

What a disaster.
 
JRoo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Nirbo: "In the letter, Hamburger insists that the project, named the Perimeter Pile Upgrade, is not needed to keep the building safe, but is instead a voluntary retrofit intended to speed the settlement along and bring an end to what has now been 6 years of uncertainty, and diminishing property values, for residents."

We're spending all this money out of an abundance of caution. This is totally safe and this work is incredibly unnecessary. Please, feel free to move into this building. We're offering deep discounts for your lawyers and their offices.

Much like computer games, never pre-order a million-dollar condo.


The important thing is the holding company that owned the shell company that subcontracted out the construction in the first place got rich
 
daffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is any of this a surprise? You build a tower on land that is no stable, oops, it tilted. Let's spend loads of money to fix it, well, that didn't work. At what point do you get some sanity and tear done the building? It's in California, so keep up the good work.
 
ChuckGandCrew
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "This is Drilling 101," Pyke wrote in a letter obtained by 48 Hills. "Doesn't this all suggest that the design team does not know what they are doing and that their assurances relative to other issues involving future performance may be worthless?

What that guy said.  Even if they eventually do get things to the literal level where they should be, are future occupants really going to believe that they super serious for reals this time fixed it fixed it?  Or, that they fixed it but completely overlooked yet another thing that's going to be a landmine however many years down the not-too-distant road.  I'd never set foot in that building as a visitor much less live there.


More to the point, would a bank insure the mortgage?  This has been such a fiasco for about a decade, how can any loan be insured at this point? We all know how this story ends.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Snort: Maybe rebranding will help?


Kinetic Heights has a nice ring to it.

If I owned property in the direction of the lean, I would be demanding demolition of it every day to whomever would listen. I'd be that guy.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There have been a lot of big earthquakes near the ring of fire in the last month.

I was on the 10th floor of a hotel during an earthquake last spring. It was only a five-something, but that building kept swaying for a long time. The lady next door kept screaming, then running out of breath, and screaming again. It was kind of funny, but she was obviously expecting the building to fall over at any moment.

I felt pretty safe during that earthquake, once I saw it wasn't getting stronger. But I would not feel safe in that millennium tower.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oops
 
keldaria
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: TomDooley: "Robert Pyke, a Bay Area consulting engineer, said in a letter to city supervisors that the structural fix itself is dubious, and implied there was political collusion between the engineers and the city. "

No doubt someone got paid off for allowing this thing to be built without piles to begin with.   What's hilarious is Willie Brown lives there.

https://www.kqed.org/news/11849988/nur​u-scandal-former-mayor-willie-brown-re​flects-on-long-time-allies-charged-by-​fbi

Are you serious? They spent $350 million on a 58 floor, 604 foot tall building with 1.1 million ft^2 of floor space and they did not drive ANY piles?

/ Are they just F-ing stupid?


They installed 950 concrete friction piles 80' long as part of the original construction.

Here is a video on it that actually goes into a lot more detail.

What Really Happened at the Millennium Tower?
Youtube ph9O9yJoeZY
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
An estimated condo value for one 1,246-square-foot unit in the building peaked at $2 million in 2016 before the sinking was reported; it's now at about $1.45 million.

Apparently they don't have any engineers of any type, much less structural engineers buying there. Best bet is to buy up as much surrounding property and insure it to the hilt.

22.5" tilt? How tall is this thing again. I'd love to run some numbers
 
Excelsior
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ChuckGandCrew: New Rising Sun: "This is Drilling 101," Pyke wrote in a letter obtained by 48 Hills. "Doesn't this all suggest that the design team does not know what they are doing and that their assurances relative to other issues involving future performance may be worthless?

What that guy said.  Even if they eventually do get things to the literal level where they should be, are future occupants really going to believe that they super serious for reals this time fixed it fixed it?  Or, that they fixed it but completely overlooked yet another thing that's going to be a landmine however many years down the not-too-distant road.  I'd never set foot in that building as a visitor much less live there.

More to the point, would a bank insure the mortgage?  This has been such a fiasco for about a decade, how can any loan be insured at this point? We all know how this story ends.


With the builder declaring bankruptcy and walking away, making it someone else's problem.

In the mean time, they just want to keep up the appearance of working towards a solution so they won't be held criminally liable, but their main goal is to buy time to shovel as many assets and money as they can into some off-shore shelter / retirement fund

/The condo owners will be the ones holding the bag and getting screwed
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: I'm not a construction person but what's the feasibility of just like, disassembling that thing from the top down?


Certainly as feasible as trying to place additional piles under the existing structure (without causing additional harm).

Removing floors would be a headache, because you'd have to relocate elevator motors and such.

Remove 20 floors and the settling would likely stop.

We're at the point where each party is trying to shove the responsibility and cost onto someone else. The insurers for the architects, the structural engineering firm, and the city should bear the cost of either hiring someone competent to fix it, or buy out the residents, remove floors, and fix the piling issues.

Instead, they'll fight in court until an earthquake causes the soil under the building to liquefy and it comes crashing down. The city will ask the state to pay for the clean-up, and the state will ask the feds for the money.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Demo it and be done with it before it is to late.


Seriously.  It's having water and sewage issues already.  What's the chances it's still habitable in 20 years....or 50?
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: IRestoreFurniture: I'm not a construction person but what's the feasibility of just like, disassembling that thing from the top down?

They were able to do that for the Deutsche Bank skyscraper in NYC that was critically damaged in the 9/11 attacks, but it took years and heaps of money.

Demolition is going to be the option of absolute last resort.


Total demolition? Yes, last resort.

Removing floors? More than likely.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

keldaria: iheartscotch: TomDooley: "Robert Pyke, a Bay Area consulting engineer, said in a letter to city supervisors that the structural fix itself is dubious, and implied there was political collusion between the engineers and the city. "

No doubt someone got paid off for allowing this thing to be built without piles to begin with.   What's hilarious is Willie Brown lives there.

https://www.kqed.org/news/11849988/nur​u-scandal-former-mayor-willie-brown-re​flects-on-long-time-allies-charged-by-​fbi

Are you serious? They spent $350 million on a 58 floor, 604 foot tall building with 1.1 million ft^2 of floor space and they did not drive ANY piles?

/ Are they just F-ing stupid?

They installed 950 concrete friction piles 80' long as part of the original construction.

Here is a video on it that actually goes into a lot more detail.

[YouTube video: What Really Happened at the Millennium Tower?]


That answered a lot of my questions. San Francisco Bay isn't prone to earthquakes by any chance, is it?
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TorpedoOrca: An estimated condo value for one 1,246-square-foot unit in the building peaked at $2 million in 2016 before the sinking was reported; it's now at about $1.45 million.

Apparently they don't have any engineers of any type, much less structural engineers buying there. Best bet is to buy up as much surrounding property and insure it to the hilt.

22.5" tilt? How tall is this thing again. I'd love to run some numbers


It's 605 feet to the roof (more for the antenna but I assume we're going to not count that for this exercise) based on a 22.5" out of plumb measurement, I believe we're talking about 2 tenths of a degree out of plumb. So 89.8 degrees instead of 90 degrees. Check my math please, I haven't done this stuff in a long time, I'm not even sure I'm using the correct method if I'm honest and I'm too lazy to go figure it out, at this time of night.
 
0z79
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Tower falling over isn't the problem... that would be preferable. It's that the forces acting on it would cause one side to explode and seriously damage nearby buildings... probably ruin a few people's days, in that their state of "being alive" would be interrupted.
 
