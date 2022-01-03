 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Anti-vaxxer reverses her position and now supports the vaccine, and all it took was a 65-day COVID-related coma to change her mind   (cnn.com) divider line
23
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nobody likes a quitter
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Done in two.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Someone show her a video of a cancer patient waiting for surgery who couldn't get a bed for 65 days because she wanted to FA.

She's lucky they didn't leave her in the parking lot with DayQuil, tots, and pears.
 
sniderman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No matter her position now, she's still stupid.
 
englaja
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
From TFP in TFA: "It's still your choice but...."

Fark user imageView Full Size


NO
OFF THE INTERNETS
GIT
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So -

- a "Reboot to the Head"?
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Yes, I do think it's funny, tired of pretending, yada yada."
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Our hospitals are inching closer and closer to no longer accepting ANY anti-vaxxer patients..
 
sniderman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"I feel like everyone should have a choice, but at the same time it's about protecting yourself and others."

She didn't learn shiat.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So we've established they are capable of learning.  It's just on the standard GOP timeline where it has to happen to them or someone close to them.
 
Valter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Change in faith? Ok.

65 farken days? Not ok.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Let's hope her insurance pays 0 since it's a preventable illness.  Between that and longhaulers she is looking at a shiatty life for a long time.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You wanna know how powerful the Fox bullshiat machine is? Talk to her again in a year. I'd be willing to put money on her reversing course and going back to being anti-vax by then.
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well if that's what it takes.

Time to coma some people.

We got some work to do.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Everyone SHOULD have a choice, but there's a lot of folks who won't actually name what those choices are. On the one hand, you get a shot, and you reduce your chances of getting and passing along a dangerous illness, or you stamp your feet like a baby because you are a selfish dish*t who doesn't care about anyone, not even yourself or your family.

It IS a choice, but oddly enough, not a lot of folks are laying it out properly.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Arriaga Borges had previously been "against" vaccination, she said. When asked what her thinking behind that was, Arriaga Borges said she was healthy with no underlying health issues.

Because admitting believing in Republican lies is hard for them.
 
daffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Almost everyone of them change their tune when they get sick. I'm sure the anti vaccers treat them very kindly when they see them after they get out of the hospital.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"I thought only people who deserved it got seriously ill from covid"
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Now that it has been over a year without side effects, and ever Trump is urging people to get vaccinated, what is the new excuse?
 
