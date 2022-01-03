 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   New year, new start - what are you doing this year that will be different? Have you ordered your seeds yet? This is your Fark gardening thread for Tuesday January 4, 2021   (fark.com) divider line
24
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

19 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2022 at 7:00 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I'm looking for advice on porch planters, what to put in 'em, when to do that (in central Missouri), which pretty or practical things to put in, etc.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
So, I have my seeds from Kitazawa, and am figuring out my orders for Seed Savers, Johnny's Selected and One Green World now.  I just cleaned and sanitized the hydro units - got my huge one, but haven't put it together until I know if I'm moving or not.  Still debating.  I'll probably start up some Japanese greens tonight in the smaller units, though.

What's up with youse guys?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Got my kids to draw what they wanted in the garden this year (with a little help from me). Will post later if I remember). Then they helped me order seeds on the computer.

Only thing we couldn't find that they requested was blueberries. Anyone have any tips/experience? We have a spruce out front that might be acidic enough underneath.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Hankie Fest: I'm looking for advice on porch planters, what to put in 'em, when to do that (in central Missouri), which pretty or practical things to put in, etc.


I really like my combination of dryer drums, but this is Alaska and no one gives a shiat about looks.  My neighbors really like these:

media-amazon.comView Full Size

https://smile.amazon.com/Mr-Stacky-5-​T​ier-Strawberry-Planter/dp/B00A3HFNNE/r​ef=sr_1_3?crid=U8GOH7BB79FU&keywords=s​tacked+planter&qid=1641251512&sprefix=​stacked+planter%2Caps%2C214&sr=8-3

You can get them in all sorts of sizes.

As for what to put in them, well, what do you want?  The do really well with herbs and strawberries, one neighbor grows chard and kale in them too.

You should go onto a seed vendor site and look at what's appropriate for your hardiness zone - they usually have a page where you can put in your zip code and it tells you what zone you are.  I think the big guys like Park Seed let you filter by what works in your zone, too.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Honest Geologist: Got my kids to draw what they wanted in the garden this year (with a little help from me). Will post later if I remember). Then they helped me order seeds on the computer.

Only thing we couldn't find that they requested was blueberries. Anyone have any tips/experience? We have a spruce out front that might be acidic enough underneath.


We're running a study in my town right now on blueberry cultivars - I have 3 in my yard.  I'll get with the project lead and see where she got the starts.  What zone are you?
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Honest Geologist: Got my kids to draw what they wanted in the garden this year (with a little help from me). Will post later if I remember). Then they helped me order seeds on the computer.

Only thing we couldn't find that they requested was blueberries. Anyone have any tips/experience? We have a spruce out front that might be acidic enough underneath.

We're running a study in my town right now on blueberry cultivars - I have 3 in my yard.  I'll get with the project lead and see where she got the starts.  What zone are you?


5A. Sounds neat!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Just got 2 seed catalogs in the mail.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Burpee!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
My oldest really, really wants me to plant a persimmon tree. it won't bear for at least five years though.

I don't really have room for one I don't think. Maybe a dwarf variety?

Other than that I spread some compost on one of the beds to make room for a new compost start in one my bins.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Oh and i'd get a fuyu persimmon.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
The rose is blooming!
Nice surprise for January. I have to say, it seems happier by the window than it even did outside, but maybe I just need to find it a better outside spot to hang out at this spring.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, and of course one spider plant bloomed, another one has a runner going. So at least one more spider plant this year.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, the back-from-the dead sweet potato vine (I think that's what it is, I got it from a "it's a buck and dying, good luck" rack at Lowe's) is growing quite a bit, but there is an almost salty deposit that is on the older, darker leaves and they seem to be curling up. What is this?
You can see it here in front of the spider plant that put out some tiny flowers.
Fark user imageView Full Size


And a close up.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Funny, this thread popped up just as I was wondering how soon to start tomatoes and some other things under lights indoors.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
my indoor sweet potato has been going gangbusters, flowering and everything.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I might transfer it to a larger rubbermaid tote and try to actually get some yields.  I just freed up more space and I think I'm going to start some butter lettuce next to it.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
As long as the roots are not severed, all is well. And all will be well in the garden.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Also, we got a bonsai (Chinese Elm) from a guy at the local Ren Fair that dropped it's leaves in October (oh no!), but some internet searching told us not to panic. Sure enough, kept at the watering schedule and it is starting to spring back. We kind of had to get the ceramic acorn hat guy to go with it.
Fark user imageView Full Size

It is the first bonsai that I've ever had. It has a lot of character. I like it.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I have some weird succulent called "mother leaf" because it shoots babies off the ends of its leaves constantly.  Started with one plant, shedded three pots' worth of the babbies.  Now, the original is exploding upwards about three feet and about to flower.  Kalanchoe laetivirens
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Exluddite:

Funny, this thread popped up just as I was wondering how soon to start tomatoes and some other things under lights indoors.

So yeah, to keep with the theme of the thread and not go on plant tangents...What I'm doing differently is looking to start some things early indoors. I'd like to get a few weeks jump start on this coming spring (We are in Zone 6b, Northeast New Jersey) instead of just getting the seeds planted once it starts to noticeably warm up.
As for seeds, I still have a bunch from last year, and I'll be starting with the ones from those that did well for me, especially the tomatoes. San Marzanos and Rutgers both loved it in my back yard, although I think I may have some fusarium issues in my little strip of garden, so I may try those in large pots as well.
I'll probably try a few new things this year, but keep building on what worked.

So, grow lights for starting seeds indoors. I used some fluorescent fixtures last year and that worked reasonably well. Anyone have ideas or suggestions?
 
testosteronephobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I'll try a few new things this year.
Our growing season is probably too short, but I'm excited to try some luffa plants. I have a perfect spot for some showy Love Lies Bleeding plants. I plan to try wheat in one area of the garden.
I have the rest pretty dialed in with peppers, onion, garlic, tomatoes and brassicas. The flower gardens are solid, but I'll try some new vines for color changes this year, including red cypress, and some fritillaria near the fence.
It's all a big experiment every year. I don't worry too much about failures in the garden as long as I learn from them.
Come on, spring!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I'm trying to move back to Arizona. I recall gardening there as impossible as the dirt is like concrete. Caliche? Anyway, I should just try some stuff in pots.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I started seed shopping last night. I can't find a local supplier with everything I want.
I was looking for kalettes. Think Brussels sprouts but with tiny kales instead of the sprouts and a pack of 10 seeds was $30! I guess they are very new in cultivation.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
My cherries didn't pop.
Fark it. Ill plant them live.
Make a nursery happy.
 
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just started shopping for seeds.  The new https://www.seedsavers.org/ catalog just came in the mail....k/dar
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've neglected my potted plants for a while.  I figured winter would reset things for next year.

My "snow in summer" plant is still growing strong, and I have weeds sprouting in the other planters.

Did I mention it is January 4th, and I'm in PA?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.