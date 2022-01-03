 Skip to content
 
(The Indian Express)   Free surprise inside found inside cereal package and just so you know, it's not a Wacky WallWalker   (indianexpress.com) divider line
24
•       •       •

BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Haisam Nassir, 25, was about to give Golden Morn cereal to her four children when she suddenly found something else in the packet - a transparent plastic pouch filled with white crystals.

Meanwhile, down at the Golden Morn factory...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oh, someone is going to end up dead for that farkup.

/Losing one bag is going to be bad enough
//But now the authorities are going to be looking at the packing plant to find the smuggling route
///Although, it would be interesting to know how much was being routed this way
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"They'd been eating from that box for four days straight ... and I can't get them to go to sleep at night"
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That'll wake you up in the morning.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
" Now with vitamin M. Gives kids the energy for a busy day!"
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like whacky wallwalker is just some assembly required at this point.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Had to look up what Wacky WallWalkers were....they looked like they were fun.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Part of this nutritious breakfast!
 
Chuck87
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
APPLE JACKS WACKY WALL WALKERS COMMERCIAL(1984)
Youtube syg2kapqem8
 
Russ1642
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That meth looks like it was contaminated with brown sugar.  Was this a box of Cinnamon Toast Crank?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The mother handed over the substance to the police...

She's not the fun mom of the play group.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What a boring Narc. Should of kept that shiat. smoke a few, sell the rest.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Was I the only one thinking "large, dangerous spider"?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

433: That meth looks like it was contaminated with brown sugar.  Was this a box of Cinnamon Toast Crank?


No those just contain shrimp tails..
 
Monocultured
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ah India, a billion people and not one original or legally licensed article. Plagiarized content to pad empty offerings, get rich quick. It's no wonder they never get ahead.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Pouring out cereals for children is probably one of the simplest and least complicated job for a mother"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Had to look up what Wacky WallWalkers were....they looked like they were fun.


They WERE fun!
And the guy responsible for them wrote a book about it called:
"How to create your own Fad and make a Million Dollars!"

Turns out it's a lot of actual work.  A good read.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I am the one who knocks!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Who put the benzadrine in Mrs. Nassir's ovaltine?
 
Neondistraction [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Had to look up what Wacky WallWalkers were....they looked like they were fun.


They were, until they inevitably picked up enough dust/hair/grime to where they no longer stuck to the walls.  But even though the fun was relatively short-lived they were still a lot more fun than your average cereal box toy.  Poor kids these days are lucky if they get more than a lame puzzle on the back of the box.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: They were, until they inevitably picked up enough dust/hair/grime to where they no longer stuck to the walls.


I threw them at a sliding glass door.  Mom couldn't stand the idea of staining the wallpaper.  Once they became a little grimy, they had about 2-3 rinses in soapy water before they really lost their "stick."

They were a great little toy for kids at an age where discovery is so important.  I'd wager that the baking soda? submarines were about the same.

A quarter machine at the grocer's sells wacky wall walkers and those sticky hand thingies.  I really should have spend around five bucks on that machine this year just to give one to everyone in the extended family and everyone else.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wacky PaulWalker?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Some people got all the luck
 
