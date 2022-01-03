 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Life isn't fare
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Police said surveillance footage showed that when he hopped over the turnstile at the station, the man's foot caught and he tumbled, head first, onto the floor. The city medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

My money is on tumbling head-first onto the floor.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There's nothing sad about this. Do stupid things and all....
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In this case, a fare is what his life was worth.
 
baorao
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You're not the boss of me now.
 
Security Ninja
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This subway takes its own toll.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What an amazingly banal and pointless way to die. For 2.75.
 
grchunt [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey-the guy didn't just save $2.75 on the fare. Think of all the rent he won't have to pay, and groceries he doesn't need! He'll save a fortune!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
