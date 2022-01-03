 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Welp, it's the first legit snowstorm of the season, so let's just take a quick peek at how all the Northern Virginia and Maryland drivers are handling....oh lawd   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yep, a foot of snow will fark shiat up for a lot of people...except for those that live along the Great Lakes.

A foot of snow for them is a "dusting".
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DC is full of people who are from all over the world, including many places that never get snow. It's also full of type-A assholes who think the world should revolve around them. In combination, you get that.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I lived a year in Virginia when I was 14. I rode the school bus to school. Just a scattering of snow was enough to have a weather cancellation.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Yep, a foot of snow will fark shiat up for a lot of people...except for those that live along the Great Lakes.

A foot of snow for them is a "dusting".


Yep... and then there's a heat wave and OMG it's in the 90's for DAYS! and those northern tier folks start just keeling over and dying.

/the DMV basically has mild versions of the natural disasters everywhere else
//that major freeway snarl was way into Virginia
///they'll still whine and blame it on Maryland:

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Yep, a foot of snow will fark shiat up for a lot of people...except for those that live along the Great Lakes.

A foot of snow for them is a "dusting".


We don't stop for snow unless it is historic. The blizzard about 10 years ago qualifies.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: DC is full of people who are from all over the world, including many places that never get snow. It's also full of type-A assholes who think the world should revolve around them. In combination, you get that.


All that, and a reminder that it takes very few of those drivers to fark things up for everyone else. You and the 20 people behind you might be the best inclement conditions drivers on the road, but if the schmuck ahead of you manages to block the entire road you're still going to be stopped, and may just show up in a picture captioned "look at this road full of idiots".
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How does everyone not own a Jeep?
 
JAYoung
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lots of novice truck drivers out on the road these days.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Myself and six other neighbors were out earlier, watching someone try to drive up the very moderate hill that intersects our street. If you're wondering how that went, there were two strikes against him: it was an SUV with the Gadsden flag VA license plate, so obviously zero driving skills. No, Corky, stomping on the accelerator as hard as you can won't work, and it didn't work any other time  you tried it in the last ten minutes, but please give it another go. Eventually the dude just left, skidding all over the road.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The lower Mid Atlantic can go a few seasons without more than 6" at a time, and often go all winter without snow. So yeah, a foot of snow will mess things up.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jmr61: How does everyone not own a Jeep?


Everyone doesn't like stuff that sucks?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in California, it rained.  A week ago.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Best in this World: Rwa2play: Yep, a foot of snow will fark shiat up for a lot of people...except for those that live along the Great Lakes.

A foot of snow for them is a "dusting".

We don't stop for snow unless it is historic. The blizzard about 10 years ago qualifies.


Nowadays to get a closure we need to be in a polar vortex
 
El_Dan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jmr61: How does everyone not own a Jeep?


What if I own a jeep but it has bald tires?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: Rwa2play: Yep, a foot of snow will fark shiat up for a lot of people...except for those that live along the Great Lakes.

A foot of snow for them is a "dusting".

Yep... and then there's a heat wave and OMG it's in the 90's for DAYS! and those northern tier folks start just keeling over and dying.

/the DMV basically has mild versions of the natural disasters everywhere else
//that major freeway snarl was way into Virginia
///they'll still whine and blame it on Maryland:

[i.imgflip.com image 500x670]


I mean, Maryland drivers do bring a certain flair to driving that I've only seen exceeded while living in the Middle East.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jmr61: How does everyone not own a Jeep?


I wonder why everybody doesn't own a Toyota.

Yeah, they are boring, as in "It'll start every time" and "It will last for a million miles".  Other brands are much more exciting-will it start?  Will the in dash monitor display cryptic warnings and error messages at random?  Will my brakes randomly fail?  Will it catch fire in the garage three hours after I parked it, burning my house down with it?  Excitement!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Picklehead: I lived a year in Virginia when I was 14. I rode the school bus to school. Just a scattering of snow was enough to have a weather cancellation.


i transferred colleges after 2 years. the first half was a school where 60% commuted daily in a snowy area, rarely closed.  transferred to a school downtown dc where 95% were on campus or took metro, and they'd cancel class if there was an half inch

i understand people on the roads being dumbasses that a lot never learned to drive in snow, but not being able to walk a couple blocks always baffled me
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jmr61: How does everyone not own a Jeep?


it's a non-jeep thing, you wouldn't understand...
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
/obligatory
//Marylander
///Stayed the fark home
 
HoytArcher45
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Southern Maryland Farker here. I got just over 12"...and a ton of snow too (giggity).

Pretty crazy that it was almost 65 degrees yesterday. My son and I put away the boat after fishing and took the ATV out of the garage to put the plow on. Our neighborhood looked like a war zone this morning. There were trees blocking us in, so I couldn't participate in the DC/MD/VA tradition of driving around unplowed roads in a rear-wheel drive car. Maybe next time.
 
slantsix
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm laughing very Canadianly right now
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Laughs in California and Oregon
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

robertus: [external-preview.redd.it image 833x1500]/obligatory
//Marylander
///Stayed the fark home


Is that Fetterman driving?
 
skyotter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Offers sympathy in Alaskan
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Yep, a foot of snow will fark shiat up for a lot of people...except for those that live along the Great Lakes.

A foot of snow for them is a "dusting".


in PDX everything shuts down and people abandon cars on the freeway if we get an inch of snow. having grown up in Colorado it is very strange.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: jmr61: How does everyone not own a Jeep?

Everyone doesn't like stuff that sucks?


Always have good luck with plain Jane Subaru Legacies and four actual winter tires.
The key is the tires. Even a Toyota with winter tires is better than an SUV with all-seasons.
 
Slayinit
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Former Marylander. Born & raised. Worked in & around Baltimore & DC for years. I try to pretend I miss the snow but I don't.

Nor do I miss commuting around the I-95 beltway corridors. JFC, I still can't believe I used to do that.

/The horror. The horror.
 
Philimus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When I got back to NOVA from northeast Ohio, one of the first things I noticed in the winter was that nobody could drive in any kind of snow, including the lightest of flurries. Now, I'm not a particularly good snow driver either, but even I know you need steady acceleration and some degree of traction to make it up any kind of hill. What some of these folks are thinking is beyond bizarre. And no, having four-wheel drive isn't going to help you that much if you don't know how to use it.

\ also remember to take extra time to get anywhere and try to avoid going out after the sun goes down when everything re-freezes back into ice
 
Izo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If there had been any snow this time last year, the insurrection may have never happened because all of DC would have been immobilized and everything would have been cancelled.

/lived in fairfax co 10yrs
//live in lake effect snow belt now
//DC is full of snow weenies
 
germ78
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It all depends on when and how quickly the snow falls. If it falls in the evening/overnight, road crews usually have no problem clearing it before the morning rush. If it falls during rush hour, everything gets farked because the plows can't easily clear the snow and so it piles up on the road making everything slick and slushy. Doubly so if snow is coming down at a rate of 2-3" an hour.

Usually cities and businesses have the sense to close schools and offices and cancel events before the snow gets bad to get as many cars off the roads before things go to shiat. Just remember to close some of the most affected routes or else you end up with a situation like Chicago did during the 2011 blizzard where they kinda forgot to close Lake Shore Drive before the blizzard set in and ended up with this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Have lived in Northern VA for over 35 years now.  Learned to drive in the snow where I grew up in PA.  Will not get out on the road in a snowstorm (or, more likely, an ice storm) around here unless I absolutely have to.

We have bad drivers who come from all over the world, plus the morons who have 4-wheel / all-wheel drive vehicles with no understanding on how to drive them.

It's safer to stay home (as long as you've loaded up on bread and toilet paper beforehand.)
 
ibanez122
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Virginia drivers aren't smart.  Constantly told to stay home , but absolutely have to go out.... Happens every time we have
Crappy weather. We live out in fauquier county and we got about 8-10 inches out here and the roads still haven't been plowed in out neighborhood.
 
BoxmanBS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Yep, a foot of snow will fark shiat up for a lot of people...except for those that live along the Great Lakes.

A foot of snow for them is a "dusting".


In Michigan we call that Tuesday.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Can't wait to see all the SUV's from " Up north " upside down in the ditch here in Virginia .
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Yep, a foot of snow will fark shiat up for a lot of people...except for those that live along the Great Lakes.

A foot of snow for them is a "dusting".


You can tell who grew up in the area and who moved in.
 
groppet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I left for work early and was glad when a lot of people stayed home. So that made it easier to get to work but it started sticking halfway there but when it stopped the roads got cleaned pretty quickly. Only problems I had on the way home was a tree down on 95 mostly blocking the shoulder and a tree down on a side street. I only ended up getting about 5 in my area.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Northern VA today?

How it's going....
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Biden was briefly stranded on Air Force One because the airstair got stuck in the snow at Andrews AFB
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BoxmanBS: Rwa2play: Yep, a foot of snow will fark shiat up for a lot of people...except for those that live along the Great Lakes.

A foot of snow for them is a "dusting".

In Michigan we call that Tuesday.


Lately the drivers here in Battle Creek have forgotten how to drive in the snow (mainly because the last few winters have had almost no snow), so the last few snow systems here have re-taught them a painful lesson about driving in the snow (I watched, while waiting at the bus stop at work, someone in an F350 w/4WD *and* dualies, attempt to do 60mph, on a left-hand uphill curve on a semi-plowed road, and get sideways before he wisely let off the gas).
 
