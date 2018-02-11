 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Giant Meteor is already making a round of crucial swing states starting with PA   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
18
    More: Repeat, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Jenna Lake, downtown Pittsburgh, Heather Lin Ishler, Diane Turnshek, Oakland  
•       •       •

1508 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2022 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: [Fark user image image 850x425]


It's about time.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, if TFG actually runs again in '24, then someone needs to register Giant Meteor as a candidate, and run with it. Lord Buckethead in the UK got literally THOUSANDS of votes.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In any sane world, the GOP would already have been disbanded as a political party over their response to covid.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm thinking, the USA has made a push to privatize space, and tragically misjudged just how many engineers and other countries are completely up to the task. This year's "did a meteorite explode yesterday" news is probably a lot of private company space debris from Khzakhistan, Russia, China, Laos, Madagascar, Seychelles, those weird sex cult islands owned by England in the middle of the Atlantic... Basically anywhere billionaire can park a small launch site and a bunch of out-of-work engineers who refuse to use their decade fo education and experienmce to just drive Ubers in North America. When that shiat falls out of the sky, our continent acts like turkeys in caught in the rain, looking skyward with dumbfounded looks.
 
dkimball
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: In any sane world, the GOP would already have been disbanded as a political party over their response to covid.


What kind of random statement is that?

In any sane world, they should have paid Farrah Fawcett and Suzanne Somers to stay on their respective shows.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
people who had heard "a really loud sound but didn't see anything,"

Pretty conclusive. It's ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better blow it up with a Jewish Space Laser
 
Hoax_Device
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dr.Oz is running for senate in PA. The commercials are already annoying so I'm hoping a meteor hits.
 
skyotter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't look up.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yay!!  My vote DID count! My candidate DID win!! Woohoo Giant Meteor!!
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Her boyfriend said that he, too, had felt something, as did a neighbor in their building."

Dear Penthouse....
 
jimpapa
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: [Fark user image 496x479]

Yay!!  My vote DID count! My candidate DID win!! Woohoo Giant Meteor!!


ill tell you what this means norm, no size restrictions and screw the limit
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

skyotter: Don't look up.


Just watched that the other day. More good than bad in my view, regardless of what the critics say (though they do make valid points -- I'm not saying this is Dr. Strangelove-caliber political satire or likely to get any Oscar nods, but I walked away appreciating it).
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Eating too many of these may end with the same result.
 
Artcurus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

skyotter: Don't look up.


saw that yesterday and NOT getting a kick out these replies
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you vote for Giant Meteor, you're a Russian Bot.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.