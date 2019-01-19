 Skip to content
(Powerball)   So, what would you do with a half a billion dollars?   (powerball.com) divider line
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A billion chicks at the same time.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Take the annual payments and relax.
No I don't care that you can invest and make more.  This is more than enough.

Also taxes what's withheld. Will pay more in taxes and maybe state taxes.  It still a shiat ton of money.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'd open up a Waffle House
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Any damn think I feel like
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Buy one of these and tour the world.  Hire a competent captain with ocean crossing certifications for a few legs, but do the rest myself.

$1.5mm fully equipped, so it won't break the bank, per-se, with plenty left over for shore adventures, resort stays, and so on.

nordhavn-yachts.comView Full Size


nordhavn-yachts.comView Full Size


nordhavn-yachts.comView Full Size


nordhavn-yachts.comView Full Size


It's tailored toward the owner/operator crowd, which is just fine by me.

Maybe for the first six months I'd splurge, and lease a fully staffed mega-yacht and tour the Med, just to get that out of my system.

Oh and I'd buy every one of you miserable assholes a year of TF and a case of your favorite booze if I did hit the jackpot.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Invest enough to live off dividends until we croak, take care of any debt/mortgage for me and mine, then buy so many things for other people - pay off all my friends's mortgages, build tiny house villages for the local homeless population, fund a bunch of comprehensive sex ed programs in local schools, massive grant to local public schools, fund dementia research, etc.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
sfexaminer.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
HOOKERS and BLOW
 
ssaoi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cman: I'd open up a Waffle House


Damn it, now I am hungry for Waffle House.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hookers and blow

Obviously
 
You're Not Special
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Reporter asked guy what he'd do with $500M lotto win. His answer will BLOW your mind...litterally!
Youtube OCjWPExJTj0
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'd buy this site and ban anybody who didn't smart and/or funny my comments.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ssaoi: Damn it, now I am hungry for Waffle House.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moose out front
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'd buy Fark.com

Haven't decided what I'd do with it yet though.

/open to ideas
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: A billion chicks at the same time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Whatever I felt like doing, this would include a rust mountain home and a large car collection.  And I'd give around half of it to charity
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But seriously

Set aside $10 million for myself

Use the rest to establish a nonprofit to buy and rehab houses in my city and then give them away to low income and homeless

Employ a bunch of people in the process and pay them well
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
First off, buy my parents a nice retirement home somewhere.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'd buy an island away from people and spend my life trolling message boards from my private island

And some fishing.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Rustic
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I would fund the re-settling of thousands of voting liberals to Wyoming, to flip the state.
 
xalres [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Open a micro-lending chain in poorer neighborhoods, but ditch the predatory shiat for loan terms that won't continue the cycle of poverty.
 
vonster
‘’ 1 minute ago  

educated: Invest enough to live off dividends until we croak, take care of any debt/mortgage for me and mine, then buy so many things for other people - pay off all my friends's mortgages, build tiny house villages for the local homeless population, fund a bunch of comprehensive sex ed programs in local schools, massive grant to local public schools, fund dementia research, etc.


A million each to DAV, Wounded Warrior, Tunnels to Towers, Shriners and St Jude to start.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Something like this as a starting point:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Throw the biggest, most naked FARK PARTY EVAR!!!
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Leave the USA for NZ and take a few friends with me.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I would buy this and turn it into a practice/recording studio, for starters. The actual splurge would be two antiques - a 72 Cutlass and a 73 Duster, my parents' cars when I was little.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'd buy Joe Manchin from the coal companies and make him to the right thing.
 
