(MSN)   Southeast poised for Omicron firestorm, promises to be hell on Earth with few safeguards in place. So, no change then
felching pen [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Omicron is not as bad as Delta in the way being gut shot with a .22 is not as bad as being gut shot with a .45.

/explanation Floridated for easier comprehension, shinier teeth
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
So... Tuesday?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Step right up! Get your bets in now!

How many days until governors in the South who rage against protective measures like vaccine begin to ask the federal government for help (Texas not counting, since they already did)?

O/U 8 days.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
43 minutes ago  
And Florida wants to stop testing.  One day, it will just disappear... like a miracle.
 
Hyjamon
36 minutes ago  
schools and colleges starting up this week and next.

No way anything in GA shuts down no matter what thanks to politics.  State Legislature runs the university system in GA.

I don't think even hiding away in my office will keep me safe this semester.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
35 minutes ago  

Kubo: Step right up! Get your bets in now!

How many days until governors in the South who rage against protective measures like vaccine begin to ask the federal government for help (Texas not counting, since they already did)?

O/U 8 days.


I'm not much of a gambler but I feel like taking the under is a safe bet.
 
Jeebus Saves
34 minutes ago  
Two weeks to flatten the curve and everything will be back to normal.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
33 minutes ago  
I was getting comfortable, being vaxxed, masked, and boosted, but I've heard like-wise people in my periphery have been admitted to the hospital this past week.

Of course, for all I know I already had it.  For about a month, coffee smells like stale cigarettes.
 
jaivirtualcard
33 minutes ago  
Is there a opposite version of fark where the news is mostly good peppered with some shiatty news here and there. I am getting depressed by the day.
 
Hyjamon
32 minutes ago  

Kubo: Step right up! Get your bets in now!

How many days until governors in the South who rage against protective measures like vaccine begin to ask the federal government for help (Texas not counting, since they already did)?

O/U 8 days.


what is someone amusing is the Governor's mansion in GA has been closed to the public for the entire pandemic so far.

Kemp - "Pandemic is no big deal, but no unwashed masses in my house please."
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pedal Pedal
31 minutes ago  
I really don't care, do u?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
30 minutes ago  
Don't worry, it will go away in April, with the heat.

/April 2020
 
robodog
30 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: I was getting comfortable, being vaxxed, masked, and boosted, but I've heard like-wise people in my periphery have been admitted to the hospital this past week.

Of course, for all I know I already had it.  For about a month, coffee smells like stale cigarettes.


I didn't end up in the hospital but I did end up sick.
Had a coworker who applied for a position on our team and was talking with my boss about his future plans on 12/23, dead on 12/29. He was fully vaxxed and boosted, scary stuff.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
29 minutes ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
tasteme
29 minutes ago  
"People need to know if they come to a hospital during a surge, they are going to have to be patient,"

I think they already know that, Dr. Einstein.
 
dbaggins
29 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Kubo: Step right up! Get your bets in now!

How many days until governors in the South who rage against protective measures like vaccine begin to ask the federal government for help (Texas not counting, since they already did)?

O/U 8 days.

what is someone amusing is the Governor's mansion in GA has been closed to the public for the entire pandemic so far.

Kemp - "Pandemic is no big deal, but no unwashed masses in my house please."


A hypocritical Republican?   why yes, Monday does indeed end in a 'y'
 
lordjupiter
26 minutes ago  
DNRTFA but this all depends on how many people recently got Delta.

States with low vax rates and bad Delta spikes have been surging more slowly due to lingering immunity.

States with high vax rates but low booster rates and people YOLO'ing everything are getting hit the hardest because boosted is now the new "fully vaxxed" and 2 shots is now a coin flip at best.

Once that delta immunity wears off and there's still no needle in the arm, then we'll see a real shiatstorm.
 
FLMountainMan
24 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: And Florida wants to stop testing.  One day, it will just disappear... like a miracle.


No, they want to stop testing asymptomatic people.  Given the shortage of tests, this is a good idea.
 
dbaggins
23 minutes ago  

lordjupiter: DNRTFA but this all depends on how many people recently got Delta.

States with low vax rates and bad Delta spikes have been surging more slowly due to lingering immunity.

States with high vax rates but low booster rates and people YOLO'ing everything are getting hit the hardest because boosted is now the new "fully vaxxed" and 2 shots is now a coin flip at best.

Once that delta immunity wears off and there's still no needle in the arm, then we'll see a real shiatstorm.


I'm really hoping long COVID is a very rare condition and not 20% of previously infected.   That is a number that is just way too horrible to believe.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
22 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Kubo: Step right up! Get your bets in now!

How many days until governors in the South who rage against protective measures like vaccine begin to ask the federal government for help (Texas not counting, since they already did)?

O/U 8 days.

what is someone amusing is the Governor's mansion in GA has been closed to the public for the entire pandemic so far.

Kemp - "Pandemic is no big deal, but no unwashed masses in my house please."


Pretty sure DeathSentence has kept Tallahassee closed that way as well.
 
RolfBlitzer
20 minutes ago  
No more licking handrails when I go to Diznee World this year :(
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
17 minutes ago  
Absolutely horrible down south. Don't know what's worse, the fourth wave of Covid or the eternal wave of New Yorkers coming down for vacation.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
14 minutes ago  
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe:​ Absolutely horrible down south. Don't know what's worse, the fourth wave of Covid or the eternal wave of New Yorkers coming down for vacation.

[Fark user image 796x1024]

We own most of the state.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
12 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe: Absolutely horrible down south. Don't know what's worse, the fourth wave of Covid or the eternal wave of New Yorkers coming down for vacation.

[Fark user image 796x1024]

We own most of the state.


Well good, use that money to leverage Death Sentence out of office.
 
HotWingConspiracy
11 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: HotWingConspiracy: TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe: Absolutely horrible down south. Don't know what's worse, the fourth wave of Covid or the eternal wave of New Yorkers coming down for vacation.

[Fark user image 796x1024]

We own most of the state.

Well good, use that money to leverage Death Sentence out of office.


I dunno, he's creating a lot of buying opportunities.
 
thehellisthis
3 minutes ago  
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe:​ Absolutely horrible down south. Don't know what's worse, the fourth wave of Covid or the eternal wave of New Yorkers coming down for vacation.

[Fark user image 796x1024]

I don't know which is worse, running around in psychedelic leopard camo or Indian NSG anti-terrorism resort wear.
 
Porkbelly
2 minutes ago  
Between the covid deaths, the regular old people dying, and the (hopefully) smarter young people coming of age perhaps we'll end up thanking covid for doing God's work post-vaccine.  But the good people who have died because some people refused to get vaccinated - well, the unvaccinated should just kill themselves.
 
jjorsett
2 minutes ago  
Harry Heiman, a public health professor at Georgia State University, said such an approach is more about managing the consequences of a virus surge rather than trying to quell it.

We fell for the "two weeks to bend the curve" argument at the beginning of the pandemic, we ain't buying it any more. I'm vaxed, boosted, and I wear my N95 mask. I've protected myself and if others want to do different, go for it.
 
