(Marketwatch)   We may never truly find out what happened with Russian hacking in 2016 unless a Russian actually tells us the story. Well lookie what the FBI just dragged in   (marketwatch.com) divider line
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 2016 election was rigged, I won in a historic landslide. Check the polling, study it out. Do you really think that many people would actually vote for Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That explains Putin's dick waving
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Russia REALLY wants him back - if he's smart, that should make him very cooperative with the US law enforcement community, especially if he'd like to get to know some folks in the Witness Protection Program.

/Perhaps he'd like to see Montana?
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please... nothing he says will be true.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He will tell investigators everything, right after he finishes his tea...
 
freakay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is big farking news.
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He will fall out a window, down an elevator shaft, and onto some bullets after drinking some tea.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nyet! Comrade.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
MAGA is fine with Putin interfering in US elections.   Trump can just admit to it all and take the credit already.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shamen123
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cretinbob: That explains Putin's dick waving


This. All of this. You get it.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"In an attempt to make an end run around U.S. extradition, Russia submitted its own extradition request for Klyushin on fraud charges, a strategy it has employed in past instances when unfriendly countries have accused its citizens of crimes abroad."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Russian-intelligence insider

No way that guy would lie.
 
shamen123
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"charged in 2018 by U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the 2016 hack."

Then in December 2018 and early 2019, Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed are arrested by Russia and kept in for totally-not-hostage-negotation-bargain​ing-chips

December 2021: Russia unsuccessfully tried to bargain for his release by offering the release of two former U.S. marines, Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed

Now the whole point of why Paul and Trevor are rotting in gulag becomes apparent.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

germ78: He will fall out a window, down an elevator shaft, and onto some bullets after drinking some tea.


Unless the Russians wants the Americans to trust their democracy even less.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: germ78: He will fall out a window, down an elevator shaft, and onto some bullets after drinking some tea.

Unless the Russians wants the Americans to trust their democracy even less.


Russians: "What is this 'democracy' you speak of?"
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FAKE NEWS NAH NAH NAH I CAN'T HEAR YOU FAKE NEWS!!
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They sure did get a lot of bang for their democracy destroying buck.

I'm beginning to think Putin is the one with the time machine.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Gettin' punchy
 
Jodeo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oblig, given the photo used in the article.

Donald Trump ft. Hillary Clinton - Time of My Life (Duet)
Youtube gdaTV82XwwQ
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

🎶 islands in the stream 🎶
         🎶 that is what we are 🎶
    🎶 no one in between 🎶
              🎶 how can we be wrong 🎶
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
By golly. I have never before gotten this much pleasure from "You have reached your article limit."
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Want some Novichok in your undies?
Polonium in your tea?
What's all these crazy questions they're askin' me?
This is the craziest extradition that could ever be
Don't turn on the lights 'cause I don't wanna see
Putin told me not to talk
Putin told me not to talk
That ain't the way to go out, no (uh-uh)
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: [Fark user image 540x360]
🎶 islands in the stream 🎶
        🎶 that is what we are 🎶
   🎶 no one in between 🎶
             🎶 how can we be wrong 🎶


Great minds think alike.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You would think that a guy like this, knowing what he knows, wouldn't be allowed to leave Russian territory.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting for the unredacted transcript of TFG extorting the Ukraine.  His Perfect Call that was All Perfect which we never got a transcript of.

Everyone is all focused on his January 6th treason, and forgetting all his other treason.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: You would think that a guy like this, knowing what he knows, wouldn't be allowed to leave Russian territory.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Klyushin was extradited to the U.S. from Switzerland on Dec. 18 for wire fraud, securities fraud and obtaining unauthorized access to computers, along with five other Russian nationals, including Ivan Ermakov, who was also charged in 2018 by U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the 2016 hack

If you are a Russian national wanted in the US for...well...anything...STAY IN FARKING RUSSIA YOU MORON!

What the hell were these morons doing in Switzerland?
 
