(Sydney Morning Herald)   World superpowers release rare joint statement: They will not be meeting at the gay bar   (smh.com.au)
34
    Nuclear weapon, Nuclear proliferation, further spread of nuclear arms, Nuclear disarmament, joint statement, Russia, nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, United States  
•       •       •

edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Amen to that.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cool, now stop being psychopaths and get rid of the nukes once and for all so the rest of us can live our lives without the fear of being vaporized by one of you farksticks.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Awww too bad. Gay bars usually have better music and more dancing.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why wasn't Isreal included in that statement?
 
Dwedit
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Says them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
adamatari
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In another sense, it's a statement that small countries shouldn't get nuclear arms because then they can't be invaded, and the big powers would hate that. "No spread of nuclear weapons" sounds nice but "so we can still invade you" is the unspoken subtext.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Matthew Broderick taught me that in grade school
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Why wasn't Isreal included in that statement?


Because Israel doesn't* have nukes.

/*officially
 
skyotter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The only winning move is not to gay.

I mean play!  The only winning movie is not to play!
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But........JOBS!
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Combustion: Awww too bad. Gay bars usually have better music and more dancing.


And they include sex in the champagne room.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It looks like YouTube deleted the mashup of the Tommy Seebeck Apache video and the Gay Bar song. That's a shame 'cuz that shiat wuz hee-hee-heelarious.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LordJiro: WithinReason: Why wasn't Isreal included in that statement?

Because Israel doesn't* have nukes.

/*officially


Who needs nukes when you have space lasers?
 
hammettman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Back in my day, I actually believed, or I was told, well I believed what I was told, that nuclear wars were winnable.  So I had my guys in the White House basement work out plans on how we would conduct that winnable nuclear war.  It helps if you're sundowning, with Alzheimers.  Don't think about it much.  Joke about launching nukes.  Tally me banana.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Why wasn't Isreal included in that statement?


Because they're not a 'superpower'. They were several other nuclear armed states not included.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moose out front
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good thing we didn't waste trillions of dollars on the nuclear weapons programs then.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Why wasn't Isreal included in that statement?


Says superpowers and Israel isn't one even if the US spent far too many years licking Bibi's taint like he was.

Notice that India and Pakistan were similarly not included.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
China, Russia, the UK, the United States and France have agreed that a further spread of nuclear arms and a nuclear war should be avoided.

AKA "I got mine, f*ck you."

/Noocular weapons are a genie that's never going back into the bottle.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: Cool, now stop being psychopaths and get rid of the nukes once and for all so the rest of us can live our lives without the fear of being vaporized by one of you farksticks.


You sound like a boomer.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Elfich
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Do I have to do all the work about here?

Electric Six - Gay bar(Uncensored) - With Lyrics
Youtube ulPgWVC08KI
 
monkeypapa
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Electric Six - Gay Bar
Youtube IslF_EyhMzg
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

skyotter: The only winning move is not to gay.

I mean play!  The only winning movie is not to play!



Nice save Chappelle.
 
Mnemia
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

adamatari: In another sense, it's a statement that small countries shouldn't get nuclear arms because then they can't be invaded, and the big powers would hate that. "No spread of nuclear weapons" sounds nice but "so we can still invade you" is the unspoken subtext.


That's just the way the world works. Tough shiat for countries that didn't acquire them early.

I'm against any nuclear proliferation because I believe that humans are only one or so step removed from rock flinging apes and the more people have access to nukes the greater the chance of some idiot deciding it's a good idea to use them and dooming us all. Don't care if it's "fair" or not.
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It would not sadden me to hear, someday, of joint missions, ala SuperFriends or Captain Planet, that eliminated rogue nuclear states' nuclear capabilities.

I reckon it's as much an "I got mine f* you" as it is a statement to the rest of the world, in this period of increased economic and military belligerence between several of the mentioned parties, that certain options remain off the table so everyone else may relax their sphincters just a tiny fraction.
 
monkeypapa
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Simulpost!  For some reason the words "nuclear war" are blanked in in the version I posted.  WTF?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

adamatari: In another sense, it's a statement that small countries shouldn't get nuclear arms because then they can't be invaded, and the big powers would hate that. "No spread of nuclear weapons" sounds nice but "so we can still invade you" is the unspoken subtext.


I think the real issue the ability to afford the upkeep and/or regulation.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: Cool, now stop being psychopaths and get rid of the nukes once and for all so the rest of us can live our lives without the fear of being vaporized by one of you farksticks.


We were afraid of a doomsday gap.....

/ WE'LL MEET AGAIN.

DON'T KNOW WHERE,

DON'T KNOW WHEN,

BUT, I KNOW WE'LL MEET AGAIN SOME SUNNY DAAAAAY
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"We declare there could be no winners in a nuclear war, it should never be started," the Russian-language version of the statement read.

Umm. . .
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"China, Russia, the UK, the United States and France have agreed that a further spread of nuclear arms and a nuclear war should be avoided."

Of those five, only the U.S. is a "Superpower."
 
Summoner101
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Why wasn't Isreal included in that statement?


Because dynamite monkey will not be taunted.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BigNumber12: "China, Russia, the UK, the United States and France have agreed that a further spread of nuclear arms and a nuclear war should be avoided."

Of those five, only the U.S. is a "Superpower."


I don't know...Pooty almost destroyed us with one crooked real estate developer who likes to get recorded being peed on in a Russian hotel by under age prostitutes.
 
