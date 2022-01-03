 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Thanos trial jury deadlocked, unable to reach snap decision   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Jury, trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, fraud charges, hours of deliberation, J. Davila, note Monday, Holmes' presumption, unanimous verdict  
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Maybe the jury can build a machine that can gauge her guiltiness with just a drop of blood
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think Thanos is guilty. All those Marvel characters have shifty eyes.

Theranos, on the other hand, is guilty too, especially for having a CEO like Holmes.

Holmes, on the third hand, is kinda cute, even with those eyes. Have her cleaned up and sent to my bunk.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Theranos - Silicon Valley's Greatest Disaster
Youtube 3CccfnRpPtM


For those who need context.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Investors: You took everything from me

Theranos: I don't even know who you are
 
eKonk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

allears: I think Thanos is guilty. All those Marvel characters have shifty eyes.

Theranos, on the other hand, is guilty too, especially for having a CEO like Holmes.

Holmes, on the third hand, is kinda cute, even with those eyes. Have her cleaned up and sent to my bunk.


Might I suggest investing in a ball gag for her, and/or earplugs for yourself? Unless she stops using her annoyingly fake "woman-impersonating-a-random-dumb-guy​" voice when in private, of course...
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She's so gonna get infinity-stoned after all this.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fun fact:
If you snap your fingers in the courtroom, Elizabeth Holmes will actually walk around clucking like a chicken for at least a minute....
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I wonder how much that cost...
 
Randrew
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm looking forward to the Elon Musk fraud trial.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So, the Thanos jury is perfectly balanced?

/as all things should be
//sounds a lot like genocide
 
Randrew
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I wonder how much that cost...


Less than 37, I'm thinking.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Trial's taking it's toll on her.
Trial's taking it's toll on her.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Serious question: What did she do, other than bilk a bunch of silicon valley venture capitalists?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"The first two notes included requests to take the jury instructions home and to listen to a recording of a pitch call Holmes had with investors."
Fark user imageView Full Size

/A little pitchy.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Serious question: What did she do, other than bilk a bunch of silicon valley venture capitalists?


You don't fark with the money.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

allears: I think Thanos is guilty. All those Marvel characters have shifty eyes.

Theranos, on the other hand, is guilty too, especially for having a CEO like Holmes.

Holmes, on the third hand, is kinda cute, even with those eyes. Have her cleaned up and sent to my bunk.



She is too attractive for prison. I'm hoping for acquittal and a porn tour.
 
eKonk
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Serious question: What did she do, other than bilk a bunch of silicon valley venture capitalists?


Bilking wealthy people out of a portion of their fortunes is, perhaps, the greatest crime one can commit in our society.

/Other than being part of a minority group who would like to be treated as equal, of course
 
Dels
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The ranos is unremarkable?
 
Luse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

allears: I think Thanos is guilty. All those Marvel characters have shifty eyes.

Theranos, on the other hand, is guilty too, especially for having a CEO like Holmes.

Holmes, on the third hand, is kinda cute, even with those eyes. Have her cleaned up and sent to my bunk.


Look, I think she's guilty as hell and absolutely should be convicted but our system still doesn't allow for cruel and inhumane punishments.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One of them was hypnotized by her stare.
 
EponymousCowHerd [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Serious question: What did she do, other than bilk a bunch of silicon valley venture capitalists?


Gave people bad/fake results on their medical tests.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pretty sure his trial was a long time ago, and now he's burning in hell.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Th​a​nos
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What evidence do they need to see that they haven't already? She's doing these pitches to investors and lying out her arse! I've heard them! The emails they've released as evidence are so damning.

She found one rando old white guy and has crazy eyes flirted with him, he thinks he has a chance, and so he's the lone hold out.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Serious question: What did she do, other than bilk a bunch of silicon valley venture capitalists?


She also intentionally delivered inaccurate test results to a bunch of people who were demonstrably too poor to pay for accurate tests. But that won't rock any boats.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thehobbes: moothemagiccow: Serious question: What did she do, other than bilk a bunch of silicon valley venture capitalists?

You don't fark with the money.


It's nuts, because it's a sure bet they got that money by cheating and defrauding people like us.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

EponymousCowHerd: Gave people bad/fake results on their medical tests.


This is why the government is involved in this case. She treated health care like beta software and the FDA does not allow this.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

eKonk: allears: I think Thanos is guilty. All those Marvel characters have shifty eyes.

Theranos, on the other hand, is guilty too, especially for having a CEO like Holmes.

Holmes, on the third hand, is kinda cute, even with those eyes. Have her cleaned up and sent to my bunk.

Might I suggest investing in a ball gag for her, and/or earplugs for yourself? Unless she stops using her annoyingly fake "woman-impersonating-a-random-dumb-guy​" voice when in private, of course...


I was thinking of the ball gag for myself. She'd make an awesome dominatrix.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: What evidence do they need to see that they haven't already? She's doing these pitches to investors and lying out her arse! I've heard them! The emails they've released as evidence are so damning.


I've been reading Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets, by David Simon. There's a couple of sections in there about the difficulty of convincing juries of even the most basic things. It seems surprisingly hard to convict someone unless the jury was predisposed to do it. Young, pretty white women generally don't invite juries' ire before the evidence.
 
bthom37
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

allears: eKonk: allears: I think Thanos is guilty. All those Marvel characters have shifty eyes.

Theranos, on the other hand, is guilty too, especially for having a CEO like Holmes.

Holmes, on the third hand, is kinda cute, even with those eyes. Have her cleaned up and sent to my bunk.

Might I suggest investing in a ball gag for her, and/or earplugs for yourself? Unless she stops using her annoyingly fake "woman-impersonating-a-random-dumb-guy​" voice when in private, of course...

I was thinking of the ball gag for myself. She'd make an awesome dominatrix.


Fark user image
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jmr61: allears: I think Thanos is guilty. All those Marvel characters have shifty eyes.

Theranos, on the other hand, is guilty too, especially for having a CEO like Holmes.

Holmes, on the third hand, is kinda cute, even with those eyes. Have her cleaned up and sent to my bunk.


She is too attractive for prison. I'm hoping for acquittal and a porn tour.


Attractive, really?

Maaaaaybe at 3 am after 12 Keystone V8s
 
bthom37
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fonaibung: Irving Maimway: What evidence do they need to see that they haven't already? She's doing these pitches to investors and lying out her arse! I've heard them! The emails they've released as evidence are so damning.

I've been reading Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets, by David Simon. There's a couple of sections in there about the difficulty of convincing juries of even the most basic things. It seems surprisingly hard to convict someone unless the jury was predisposed to do it. Young, pretty white women generally don't invite juries' ire before the evidence.


Remember, the jury is composed of people too stupid to get out of jury duty.
 
MetaDeth [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

allears: I think Thanos is guilty. All those Marvel characters have shifty eyes.

Theranos, on the other hand, is guilty too, especially for having a CEO like Holmes.

Holmes, on the third hand, is kinda cute, even with those eyes. Have her cleaned up and sent to my bunk.


Ewww, no, yuck. And she looks like she'd be terribly boring in bed.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bslim: jmr61: allears: I think Thanos is guilty. All those Marvel characters have shifty eyes.

Theranos, on the other hand, is guilty too, especially for having a CEO like Holmes.

Holmes, on the third hand, is kinda cute, even with those eyes. Have her cleaned up and sent to my bunk.


She is too attractive for prison. I'm hoping for acquittal and a porn tour.

Attractive, really?

Maaaaaybe at 3 am after 12 Keystone V8s


Yeah right. You will be all over her like a bull dog on porridge just if you had that option.

/which you never will
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Serious question: What did she do, other than bilk a bunch of silicon valley venture capitalists?


Endanger a whole ton of patients due to tricking Walgreens into using her testing services. That's a big part of the fraud and why a lot of attention was placed on those misleading reports she supplied to Walgreens that made it appear like Pfizer and other important pharmaceutical companies had endorsed her claims.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

allears: I think Thanos is guilty. All those Marvel characters have shifty eyes.

Theranos, on the other hand, is guilty too, especially for having a CEO like Holmes.

Holmes, on the third hand, is kinda cute, even with those eyes. Have her cleaned up and sent to my bunk.


Where should we come to collect your headless body after the deed is done? Also we won't bother to look for a soul as she would have devoured it.
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Serious question: What did she do, other than bilk a bunch of silicon valley venture capitalists?


Besides the 'suicide' of their chief scientist and the hundreds of people who utilized medical care based on their botched results (one woman started unnecessary chemo treatments iirc) her whole business was farking BS.

But really, this is just another lesson for us little people about how you when you steal from rich people they fight back and they fight back with lawyers.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fonaibung: Irving Maimway: What evidence do they need to see that they haven't already? She's doing these pitches to investors and lying out her arse! I've heard them! The emails they've released as evidence are so damning.

I've been reading Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets, by David Simon. There's a couple of sections in there about the difficulty of convincing juries of even the most basic things. It seems surprisingly hard to convict someone unless the jury was predisposed to do it. Young, pretty white women generally don't invite juries' ire before the evidence.


Especially since she is trying to play the innocent abused woman and claim her brown ex-boyfriend is the person actually responsible.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Having failed law school, does the jury have to find her guilty on all three or she walks?  Can't they say guilty on two counts, not on the other or something?
 
scanman61
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Randrew: I'm looking forward to the Elon Musk fraud trial.


I bet you were touching yourself when you wrote that.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Serious question: What did she do, other than bilk a bunch of silicon valley venture capitalists?


She helped spread STDs with a ton of false negatives on her blood tests
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

greentea1985: Especially since she is trying to play the innocent abused woman and claim her brown ex-boyfriend is the person actually responsible.


And if you've read/listened to the book "Bad Blood" or paid attention at all during the trial, you know this is utter horseshiat.
 
Bread314
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is a good thing, not a bad thing. In a legal system based on "innocent until proven guilty", the most expensive lawyers in the world could not prevent finding her guilty on 8 of the 11 charges.  Those 3 charges show the jury is taking it seriously.  Justice is supposed to be about what is right, not what is easy.  They could have decided to just go "not guilty" on those 3 charges and let everyone go home for the holidays.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What a charade. She's a rich, attractive white woman. She's never going to see the inside of a prison.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MetaDeth: allears: I think Thanos is guilty. All those Marvel characters have shifty eyes.

Theranos, on the other hand, is guilty too, especially for having a CEO like Holmes.

Holmes, on the third hand, is kinda cute, even with those eyes. Have her cleaned up and sent to my bunk.

Ewww, no, yuck. And she looks like she'd be terribly boring in bed.


Still waters run deep, my friend.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: She's never going to see the inside of a prison


How about the inside of meat packing truck, strung up from her ankles?
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: MetaDeth: allears: I think Thanos is guilty. All those Marvel characters have shifty eyes.

Theranos, on the other hand, is guilty too, especially for having a CEO like Holmes.

Holmes, on the third hand, is kinda cute, even with those eyes. Have her cleaned up and sent to my bunk.

Ewww, no, yuck. And she looks like she'd be terribly boring in bed.

Still waters run deep, my friend.


She seems too consumed with herself to be a really satisfying partner.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

steklo: How about the inside of meat packing truck, strung up from her ankles?


Fark user image
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: steklo: How about the inside of meat packing truck, strung up from her ankles?

[Fark user image 850x478]


It was the first thing I thought of (Goofella's) and I can still hear Layla in my head...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: One of them was hypnotized by her stare.


Fark user image
 
