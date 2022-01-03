 Skip to content
(NPR)   Baa-ram-ewe, Baa-ram-ewe... Vac-cin-ate, vac-cin-ate... Baa-ram-ewe   (npr.org) divider line
39
•       •       •

TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That type of messaging will only work on the sheeple that have already been vaccinated.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure this thread will be a 100% sane and reasonable discussion about the benefits of vaccination
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't one of the key tenets of QAnon the idea that the Deep State/Illuminati/Lizard Empire is so convinced of its invulnerability that it constantly puts symbolic references to what it's doing in plain sight?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How the hell did they do that? I can't even get my dog to sit still for 3 seconds to take a picture.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah, great, give the twerps who use the phrase "sheeple" more ammunition.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Border collies get pretty bored sometimes
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
...why?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That is some piss poor messaging.
 
buntz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There used to be a Farker that loved the movie "Babe".

I remember them writing a long post about how important it was to them, for some reason, but I can't remember why.

I  wish I knew who that person was, because I have something that they might like.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well though I am a far right winged Trump supporting extreme anti vaxxer, *this* is the push I needed.  Thank you Mr Herder, your mastery of livestock formations has shown me the error of my ways. I'll get vaccinated first thing in the morning.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: ...why?



They're trying to pull the wool over our eyes and no longer bothering to hide it!
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: How the hell did they do that? I can't even get my dog to sit still for 3 seconds to take a picture.


Drop food in the shape you want, and the animals will eat it.
 
Lusebagage
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ironic, considering animal agriculture is the whole reason for this Zoonotic driven pandemic!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Daleks are even telling us to take measures to fight COVID:

https://www.driving.co.uk/news/dalek-​t​akes-yorkshire-street-orders-people-se​lf-isolate/

cdn.extra.ieView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Border collies get pretty bored sometimes


Border Collies in Etch-A-Sketch mode.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I'm sure this thread will be a 100% sane and reasonable discussion about the benefits of vaccination


Nope, sheep thread

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
One of the sheep got its head stuck in the fencing used for this piece of AWing performance art. The shepherd lady found her assistant screwing it. He finished and asked her if she wanted to try. "I'm not sure my head will fit in the fence.", she said.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be ironic to follow sheep?
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

buntz: There used to be a Farker that loved the movie "Babe".

I remember them writing a long post about how important it was to them, for some reason, but I can't remember why.

I  wish I knew who that person was, because I have something that they might like.


I may or may not be that person, but I have argued, and will continue to do so that Babe is the greatest movie ever made.

Because it is.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Yeah, great, give the twerps who use the phrase "sheeple" more ammunition.


That was my first thought too; it's a little on-the-nose.  Are we sure this wasn't an antivaxxer making a statement?
 
Moose out front
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: How the hell did they do that? I can't even get my dog to sit still for 3 seconds to take a picture.


Trained Border Collies are incredible sheep herders. I could watch them herd sheep into different patterns all day.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Wouldn't it be ironic to follow sheep?


Only in the Alanis Morissette sense.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Daleks are even telling us to take measures to fight COVID:

https://www.driving.co.uk/news/dalek-t​akes-yorkshire-street-orders-people-se​lf-isolate/

[cdn.extra.ie image 850x495]


If a Dalek screams VACCINATE!, you vaccinate
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: That type of messaging will only work on the sheeple that have already been vaccinated.


I'm amused that I came to FARK to see how many hours have passed since the last threat. Thankfully it was at the top so I didn't have to put in the work to scroll down a little bit.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I thought the headline was a K.C. and the Sunshine Band lyric.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: How the hell did they do that? I can't even get my dog to sit still for 3 seconds to take a picture.


mercsfilmandtv.pbworks.comView Full Size
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
700 sheep and goats all standing together...what if there were some sort of metaphor for if something came along and separated the sheep from the goats, and you definitely wanted to be with one group and not the other?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is hilarious! So unaware!
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Well though I am a far right winged Trump supporting extreme anti vaxxer, *this* is the push I needed.  Thank you Mr Herder, your mastery of livestock formations has shown me the error of my ways. I'll get vaccinated first thing in the morning.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Saturn5
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you're trying to convince people who are hesitant to get the vaccine, maybe using sheep for your inspiration wasn't the best idea.

For all the brilliant work that has been done in the medical arena during the pandemic, the messaging has been an inconsistent clusterfark.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: I thought the headline was a K.C. and the Sunshine Band lyric.


GolfClap.jyffe
 
Godscrack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'll take artwork done by anti-vaxxers for $200 Alex
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fano: MythDragon: Well though I am a far right winged Trump supporting extreme anti vaxxer, *this* is the push I needed.  Thank you Mr Herder, your mastery of livestock formations has shown me the error of my ways. I'll get vaccinated first thing in the morning.

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


The least remembered season, and it was definitely weaker than the others, but it was still so funny.

/It's the lying I find most hurtful
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So can Montana man be vaccinated by simply vaccinating his flock of sheep?
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: Fano: MythDragon: Well though I am a far right winged Trump supporting extreme anti vaxxer, *this* is the push I needed.  Thank you Mr Herder, your mastery of livestock formations has shown me the error of my ways. I'll get vaccinated first thing in the morning.

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

The least remembered season, and it was definitely weaker than the others, but it was still so funny.

/It's the lying I find most hurtful


I was trying to find a gif of that exact quote.

Also if it had included the "eheheheheheh"
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh, and my test came back negative today. Hooray for me, I get to keep working in the office. The legit tests are had as fark to find by the way, but the guy in the alley looked on the level.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Baa-ram-ewe, Baa-ram-ewe... Vac-cin-ate, vac-cin-ate... Baa-ram-ewe"

Whoa, Black Betty...
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I'm sure this thread will be a 100% sane and reasonable discussion about the benefits of vaccination


Exactly! When will people get it through their heads that the virus needs to be inside every human on the planet?

As long as we have faith and practice the sacraments of not touching others, covering your face to others, and holy injection into your blood then salvation will be at hand, unless you have been vaccinated and wear your mask then you need to fear even more to demonstrate your faith to others against the heretics and their blasphemy.

Blood rituals have been part of the survival of humanity from the beginning. How dare anyone question the wise that seek to save you from yourself through your blood?

It's truly mind boggling.
 
