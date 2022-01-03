 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Great, now the scientists have given the goldfish cars. Murder cars, probably   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And this is why the human race will wipe itself out.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, there's something to carp about
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Surface Tension
 
Trocadero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: And this is why the human race will wipe itself out.


Those fish are going to use their death robot remote exoskeletons to flush US down the toilet, and we deserve it.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: And this is why the human race will wipe itself out.


I know, right? We've got climate change, plastic in the ocean, nuclear waste, and all manner of problems on this planet we need scientists to work on. But no, they're busy with dick pills and stupid pet tricks.

How much worse could our priorities be?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Amateurs

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I think you'll find goldfish belong in a tank, not a car. Much better light arms protection and firepower.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I doubt they could drive as bad as the Russians. Just don't let them build their cars so cheap that they can find replacement money in the sofa cushions.

Road Rage USA Road Dash Cam | Bad Drivers, Hit and Run, Brake check, Instant Karma, Car Crash | 3
Youtube LmvRbq8TW9w
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: And this is why the human race will wipe itself out.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Thus I am become death, the destroyer of worlds." --the goldfish
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Well, there's something to carp about


A golden opportunaty.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The goldfish is a amatur.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Those boys have way too much time on their hands. And waaay too much government grant money. But in the high school science fair, they'd rate the blue ribbon.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fish driving bicycle is not the miracle an Incel believes it is.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Picklehead: The goldfish is a amatur.

[i.imgur.com image 640x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


Is also a woman with a man.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Welcome to a long time ago.

This was covered on QI when Stephen Fry was still the host. One of the QI elves (i.e. researchers) made one  out of LEGO, and that was a smaller version of one already made by a Dutch company.


QI Compilation | Best Of Improbable Inventions
Youtube wkmITeddWC8
 
genner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
