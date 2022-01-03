 Skip to content
(WTRF Wheeling)   PBR briefly loses its mind   (wtrf.com) divider line
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Takes a lot to get the taste of PBR out of your mouth...
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up knowing PBR, but it's been a while since I've thought of it.

So, trying to figure out exactly which politician, media platform, or news outlet the headline was referring to, made for an interesting few moments.

Then the page loaded, and I was shocked to see it really was PBR.  I need a life.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than drinking ass PBR
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooooohhhhh High School beer. Awesome.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frank Booth unavailable for comment.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That tweet was the most 2022 thing ever.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PBR: Our "beer" tastes like ass and we're proud of it!
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pabst Blue Ribbon suggests eating a** if you're not drinking

Considering what PBR tastes like, what's the difference?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeff5: Takes a lot to get the taste of PBR out of your mouth...


desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, there is currently a "social media intern" position open at PBR.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, so which user from TFD is running the PBR twitter account?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I clicked hoping for cowboys and I am leaving disappointed.
/So very, very disappointed...
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ybishop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I clicked hoping for cowboys and I am leaving disappointed.
/So very, very disappointed...


I had no idea that power bottoms started organizing...
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PBR, perfect accompaniment to a tossed salad.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That does it, I'm switching to Schlitz.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A recent tweet, after the a** eating tweet was deleted has people wondering why the tweet was deleted from the social media account.

Why wouldn't they delete that tweet? Or are you talking about a different tweet?

Go home, WTF WTRF, you are drunk.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Pabst Blue Ribbon suggests eating a** if you're not drinking

Considering what PBR tastes like, what's the difference?


If the PBR brushes up against your taste buds, you're drinking it wrong.

For that matter, you're drinking it wrong if you're older than about 25, unless you're on a company drinking trip.
 
Khryswhy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When I was in college I bartended in a resort town for the summer. When I got to the bar, they still had a few cases of PBR left over from the previous year (the resort is really only open during summer). We ran a promotion that with the purchase of any alcoholic drink you could get a PBR as a chaser for 25¢. Still took us almost a month to get rid of the PBR.
If you're already drunk, PBR is great at keeping you drunk, and you really don't care about the taste at that point.
 
danvon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I ain't saying PBR is the greatest, but it's far more preferable than those beers that taste like someone squeezed a skunk's stink gland in the vat.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
TheDreadChefRoberts
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ironic since it's the drinking that makes me want to eat ass!!

Never had a PBR as I got over drinking shiite beer before I was even old enough to legally drink.

Plus Fosters was my choice of crap beer to drink warm in the mid 80's!!
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If you actually drink PBR, you need to go to rehab.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TheDreadChefRoberts: Ironic since it's the drinking that makes me want to eat ass!!

Never had a PBR as I got over drinking shiite beer before I was even old enough to legally drink.

Plus Fosters was my choice of crap beer to drink warm in the mid 80's!!


PBR was my step-dad's go-to, which he went-to a lot. So of course that was my introduction to beer (both that he gave us and that we sneaked when he was passed out). It put me off beer until I was in my mid-20s.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Lose their mind?" Nope. You're now talking about Pabst Blue Ribbon again, and, let's face it, when you're that low on the quality rankings, any attention is good attention.

"I didn't drink a ten, but one night I chugged 5 twos!", you can hear the beer-soaked version of George Carlin burp...
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mrs. Snipes [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Amateurs.

Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'd rather drink farking hi life
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My first thought was to let you know that ALL Bull Riders have lost their minds. How else could they climb on the back of a ton of seething mad beef? But TFA said it was about crappy beer so...
 
Dwedit
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
>"That's in equally poor taste, given that it's grade school sexual innuendo combined with making light of people trying to push back against alcoholism."

I am unable to find any secondary meaning in that tweet at all, and fail to see how it counts as innuendo.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
January is now officially PBR and ass-eating month.  We need a cool portmanteau like Movember...  Janaluary?
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How about a dressed Hamm's?

Solty Dog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Whole lotta free advertising going on here.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Remember 20 years ago when PBR was popular for a couple months? That was weird.
 
Lexington Craddock
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
(...is secretly awesome)
 
wouldestous
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
snobby mcsnobbersons in this thread are permanently dis-invited from the cookout.
also i can remember when farks were about beer, full stop.

its not that pabst is just soooooo good; its an american yellow beer that is meant to be drank quickly when its temperature is just a smidgen above forming ice crystals when you open it
honestly id rather have a pabst than any sort of light or ultra or lite or ultralite beer that seems to be the preferred tipple across the united states.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's the beer from Midnight Madness.

MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There is a difference in taste?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

VigoDeCarpathia: How about a dressed Hamm's?

WTF is that? A Mexican ashtray with Hamms?
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Remember 20 years ago when PBR was popular for a couple months? That was weird.


20 years ago I was in college, 900 miles from Chicago and thus waaaaay off the trade routes for PBR. To me, PBR is and always will be meeting up with old friends over the summer to hear about new adventures. It is my go to cookout beer though ibhave learned to have other offerings that others will actually drink.

There's a lid for every pot.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
PBR: at least it's not Hamm's!
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dwedit: >"That's in equally poor taste, given that it's grade school sexual innuendo combined with making light of people trying to push back against alcoholism."

I am unable to find any secondary meaning in that tweet at all, and fail to see how it counts as innuendo.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donkey_​b​urger
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Frank Booth unavailable for comment.


In fairness, he was right about Heinekin.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Remember 20 years ago when PBR was popular for a couple months? That was weird.


I do. Out of a well maintained tap, it was the right beer at the right price for poor college kids.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Gladly PBR, if this was in my face.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The oil has hit the PBR
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I am surprised no one has mentioned how popular it is amongst hipsters. Go to Williamsburg in Brooklyn and PBR and a shot of whisky is provided by default unless you specify you need something different when you enter the Bar.
 
Bin_jammin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tasteless tweets from tasteless beer? Makes sense.
 
