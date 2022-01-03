 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Fully-clothed woman fails to get served at ice parlor because she's not wearing a Covid face mask, so naturally she strips down to her underwear and uses her dress as a mask. Family in line a little shocked... except for dad apparently (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Godiva's down the block, Twinkletits.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red head - check
Nice body - check
Crazy - check

I'd lick it, and give her Subby's nimber.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Over your nose dad, for fark's sake already!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The sign only said something about no shoes and no shirt.  This one's on them.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nice body, so good going dad. Not exactly the kind of behavior I'd want my wife to exhibit in front of our kids though, but hey, at least she wasn't screaming at the poor kid at the register or something.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm guessing that taking her clothes off is how she makes a living
 
IamAwake
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Regardless what a person looks like, if they start engaging in behavior that makes me think they might be on something, I'm going to at the very least glance over my shoulder occasionally to make sure I know what they're doing.  It's called being safe.  This is especially true if I'm with my family.  Not sure why this article had to single out the guy - any sane person would be glancing over to make sure the crazy person isn't about to do something crazier.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm generally opposed to stigginit, but will allow it on this one.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: Over your nose dad, for fark's sake already!


That's how you can tell he's a Democrat .
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I thought SOP was to use the underwear.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That looks like a bathing suit and all she did was slip off a cover-up.

Everyone is dressed in summer attire and no one is looking at her.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She's hot

Not as hot as that Melbourne guy thou
 
alienated
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LewDux: She's hot

Not as hot as that Melbourne guy thou


Applause dot gif
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You can tell the guy is well trained by his wife not to look at other women.  That's fearful obedience keeping his eyes from wandering.
 
