(MSN)   Niger police have seized more than 200 kilograms (440 pounds) of cocaine worth around $8.7 million that was being transported by truck. Fark: The local mayor's official truck   (msn.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...please.
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Marion Barry faked his death and kept on keepin on.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting. That very much sounds like a truck that wasn't meant to be stopped.

/does a mayor have to pay off his own police?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Niger, police.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Interesting. That very much sounds like a truck that wasn't meant to be stopped.

/does a mayor have to pay off his own police?


Somebody knew exactly what was in there - they either wanted to get at the mayor or someone on staff that was involved
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
bp2.blogger.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
the desert trading hub of Agadez

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why 199 bricks? Were they being short-changed or did they snort a kilo of coke before driving off?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Niger police have seized more than 200 kilograms (440 pounds) of cocaine worth around $8.7 million that was being transported by truck. Fark: The local mayor's official truck

Total Fark: The Mayor was in it
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Gubbo: Interesting. That very much sounds like a truck that wasn't meant to be stopped.

/does a mayor have to pay off his own police?

Somebody knew exactly what was in there - they either wanted to get at the mayor or someone on staff that was involved


Got damn, I wish Elmore Leonard or Raymond Chandler were still alive to write about this.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: Why 199 bricks? Were they being short-changed or did they snort a kilo of coke before driving off?


It was the toll at the first checkpoint. The second checkpoint wanted 5 bricks, which was where negotiations broke down
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The tip off was that the mayor's office was always a beehive of activity, and everybody always looked like they had just finished a powder sugar donut.
 
