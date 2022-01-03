 Skip to content
 
(KTLA Los Angeles)   An optimist might say that California's glass is now half empty   (ktla.com) divider line
27
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There is more coming, Hawaii has been getting drenched by storms heading towards that direction, odds are they are part of the same weather system that dropped all that recent rain and snow. A pretty heavy one passed through here yesterday heading north.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whew. And that's the end of that problem!
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's flood season now.  Next is mudslide season.  Then we get wildfire season.  Followed by another drought season and another wildfire season (yes, there are two).
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure Diamond is ready to suck it all back up with nut trees and then whine more.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Optimist Prime?
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SoCal?  That's not even real California!

/Real Californian
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Most of SoCal out of 'extreme' drought as California receives more rain than previous year"

That really sounds like something John Madden would have said

/Followed by tough actin tinactin
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An engineer would say your glass is too big.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jjorsett: An engineer would say your glass is too big.


No, that's something you'd say to Alaska.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'd consult with an environmental scientist rather than an eye doctor.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Took a walk around our local reservoir in Northern CA (Lake Mendocino) this weekend. It's still a mud puddle, just a little bit of water pooled in the middle. It's gonna take a whole lot more than a few weeks of rainy days to make a difference. And that doesn't even begin to address the ground water debt we're piling up.

I'm glad there's a lot of snow in the Sierras, and that SoCal is getting some relief, but none of that affects us. We're gonna have to learn to live with a whole lot less water.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Enough about the people who water their lawns with water moved hundreds of miles for that purpose...

It's currently raining again in Sonoma county, 21.6" total so far this rain year which is 174% of normal for this time, and 64% of the entire season (it often rains into April).

Things are looking good so far, but we'll still take every drop we can get.
Maybe I can grow tomatoes and friends again next year!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Extreme drought requires an extreme beverage!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
majestic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Percise1: Enough about the people who water their lawns with water moved hundreds of miles for that purpose...

It's currently raining again in Sonoma county, 21.6" total so far this rain year which is 174% of normal for this time, and 64% of the entire season (it often rains into April).

Things are looking good so far, but we'll still take every drop we can get.
Maybe I can grow tomatoes and friends again next year!


How much water does it take to grow a friend?
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

allears: Took a walk around our local reservoir in Northern CA (Lake Mendocino) this weekend. It's still a mud puddle, just a little bit of water pooled in the middle. It's gonna take a whole lot more than a few weeks of rainy days to make a difference. And that doesn't even begin to address the ground water debt we're piling up.

I'm glad there's a lot of snow in the Sierras, and that SoCal is getting some relief, but none of that affects us. We're gonna have to learn to live with a whole lot less water.


Certainly not arguing, but they claim that the lake is at 720 feet with 750 being the maximum and 690 being low, so about 1/2 fullish?
http://mendocino.lakesonline.com/Leve​l​/
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

majestic: Percise1: Enough about the people who water their lawns with water moved hundreds of miles for that purpose...

It's currently raining again in Sonoma county, 21.6" total so far this rain year which is 174% of normal for this time, and 64% of the entire season (it often rains into April).

Things are looking good so far, but we'll still take every drop we can get.
Maybe I can grow tomatoes and friends again next year!

How much water does it take to grow a friend?


Depends how big and how friendly... *shrug*
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
December, January and February are the wettest parts of the year in California, save for subby's mom, with her year-round arid and crusty vagina.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In Honolulu we got a second very heavy rain around 11:00 today, had to help put out sandbags at work. I hope it makes it to CA.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
CA has a feast or famine cycle when it comes to precipitation. It's always been this way. What we need is a lot more reservoirs to hold water from the wet years.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: So it's flood season now.  Next is mudslide season.  Then we get wildfire season.  Followed by another drought season and another wildfire season (yes, there are two).


Don't forget the Earthquake Equinox.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
STOP GROWING ALMONDS.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: CA has a feast or famine cycle when it comes to precipitation. It's always been this way. What we need is a lot more reservoirs to hold water from the wet years.


Or water pipelines across the country.  Too much rain in the East, not enough in the west.  Water pipelines instead of oil pipelines.  We could grow all the almonds we want.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Percise1: Enough about the people who water their lawns with water moved hundreds of miles for that purpose...

It's currently raining again in Sonoma county, 21.6" total so far this rain year which is 174% of normal for this time, and 64% of the entire season (it often rains into April).

Things are looking good so far, but we'll still take every drop we can get.
Maybe I can grow tomatoes and friends again next year!


Ha.  You think the elites will let you have water for your tomatoes?  The politicians have been bought and paid for by the elites and lobbyists.
 
phishrace
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Percise1: allears: Took a walk around our local reservoir in Northern CA (Lake Mendocino) this weekend. It's still a mud puddle, just a little bit of water pooled in the middle. It's gonna take a whole lot more than a few weeks of rainy days to make a difference. And that doesn't even begin to address the ground water debt we're piling up.

I'm glad there's a lot of snow in the Sierras, and that SoCal is getting some relief, but none of that affects us. We're gonna have to learn to live with a whole lot less water.

Certainly not arguing, but they claim that the lake is at 720 feet with 750 being the maximum and 690 being low, so about 1/2 fullish?
http://mendocino.lakesonline.com/Level​/


I'm not anywhere close, but CDEC says it's 34% full, 66% of average for this time of year.

https://cdec.water.ca.gov/reportapp/ja​vareports?name=RES
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This just means SoCal is in for a big fire season this summer.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RedVentrue: CA has a feast or famine cycle when it comes to precipitation. It's always been this way. What we need is a lot more reservoirs to hold water from the wet years.


A few desalination plants would help, too.
 
patcarew
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The great flood of 1862.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_F​l​ood_of_1862

" In 2012, hydrologists and meteorologists concluded that the precipitation was likely caused by a series of atmospheric rivers that hit the Western United States along the entire West Coast, from Oregon to Southern California"

/Noah.
//What?
///How long can you tread water?
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

