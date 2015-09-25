 Skip to content
(CBS Detroit)   FBI briefed on "help me" note found in underwear   (detroit.cbslocal.com) divider line
26
1752 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2022 at 8:45 PM (1 hour ago)



26 Comments     (+0 »)
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that is shiatposting!
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The little man left it before jumping overboard...
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Help yourself...

...out of a dead-end job with a degree in television repair from Liberty Online University
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Handcraft Manufacturing in New York City manufactures the character-themed underwear for children with a license from Disney

I, for one, am shocked that Disney would be associated with any kind of slave labour.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to confirm that this underwear did not come from someone named "help me"
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there's something strange
On your underwear
Who you gonna call?
FRUIT OF THE LOOM!
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The situation here lends itself to a lot of snarky possibilities, but I'm hoping it can be quickly confirmed whether or not someone is in danger.  I hope whoever placed that note is OK.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When your laundry becomes sentient and pleads for help, just do yer damn laundry!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
forced labor and a cell phone,,,,not too bad !
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Handcraft Manufacturing in New York City manufactures the character-themed underwear for children with a license from Disney

I, for one, am shocked that Disney would be associated with any kind of slave labour.


It's like they're some kind of Mickey Mouse operation
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The FBI has a department in the Philippines whose job is looking into underwear!
Sounds more like an X-Files porn parody to me.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I add "Help me" as an addendum to every lease I create for new tenants, and not one of those bastards have rescued me in the last decade.
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm afraid if the notes are indeed a cry for help, if and when they find her, the notes will suddenly stop.  Next we'll hear she later got a raise and was promoted.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Underwear made two years ago in a Disney factory? That girl is 12 now and turning tricks for Disney execs when they blow in.
 
munko
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: We need to confirm that this underwear did not come from someone named "help me"


maybe it was going to be a request for assistance with her job skills and was going to say "help me sew better" and they were bad at spacing their letters.  it happens.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The good news is this is public now and she no longer needs help after the company handled it.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: The situation here lends itself to a lot of snarky possibilities, but I'm hoping it can be quickly confirmed whether or not someone is in danger.  I hope whoever placed that note is OK.


Whoever's making my underwear is not in a good place
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

discgolfguru: I add "Help me" as an addendum to every lease I create for new tenants, and not one of those bastards have rescued me in the last decade.


Living off their labor's just not good enough for you huh
 
tasteme
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: The situation here lends itself to a lot of snarky possibilities

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tasteme: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: The situation here lends itself to a lot of snarky possibilities
[cdn.shopify.com image 300x316]


My favorite is "keep away from fire, especially while wearing"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
All the agents could find at the factory was a skid mark and some a snail trail....
The whole case was washed out and the agents were given a lengthy debriefing...
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thought this sounded familiar. I know we're not always on the cutting edge, but this story is from 2015...
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I put notes saying help me in my underwear, too
//The note says, Rub me to help grant a wish
///Surprise! It was my wish!
 
kb7rky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh bullshiat...there's no way something like that could have gotten that far without someone noticing.
 
