(KIRO-7 Seattle)   State of Emergency declared in . . . Cosmopolis? That can't be a real city, that's what you name a Sim City save game right before you unleash the disasters   (kiro7.com) divider line
    Cosmopolis mayor Kyle Pauley, KIRO-TV, Grays Harbor County, Washington, Volunteer fire department, Termination of employment, State, Fire department, Management  
posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2022 at 7:45 PM



moothemagiccow
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My Sim City towns were all like Dingleberry and Bonerville but you do you, subby
 
Red3469
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Volunteer firefighters resigned. I'm sure more volunteers can be found.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
gamefaqs.gamespot.comView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
At a population of about 1600, I'm also pretty sure it's not a real city.

Cosmopolis: For those times when you need a break from the big city life of Aberdeen
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Can't say they weren't warned.
 
tasteme
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Excellent."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cosmopolis sounds like a bar trying to trending in Toledo.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Or possibly an imaginary city full of Cosmos from Fairly OddParents....

/ what? That show was actually pretty good
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ooh, I love a good reference to a Clash song.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How close is it to Otisburg?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: At a population of about 1600, I'm also pretty sure it's not a real city.

Cosmopolis: For those times when you need a break from the big city life of Aberdeen


Unless I was using a cheat code I could never get my city much bigger than 1,600.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've actually been there to visit a friend of mine who lives there. It's ... not great.
 
Mock26
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There is a giant river right there! Just give everyone two buckets and in case of a fire everyone forms a bucket brigade and the fire is contained.

:-D
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Surprisingly, there is a town in southern Illinois named Metropolis (pop.6500).
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snozilla
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Red3469: Volunteer firefighters resigned. I'm sure more volunteers can be found.



As a rural volunteer firefighter/EMT, no, there are not more volunteers to be found.

The Call: A Portrait of America's Volunteer Fire Service
Youtube cEhfA-WVZgM
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Mayor?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's where you find the Unarmed Vault-Tec Bobblehead, on the ghoul Argyle's corpse after he was cowardly abandoned by...wait, that's not right..
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You look to your volunteer force when you're cutting budget?  That seems counterproductive.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Or possibly an imaginary city full of Cosmos from Fairly OddParents....

/ what? That show was actually pretty good


I was imagining it being the Big City next to Townsville the Power Puff Girls wrecked
 
xxmedium
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Katy belonged to the Highway Department of the City of Geoppolis Cosmopolis

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fredbox: I've actually been there to visit a friend of mine who lives there. It's ... not great.


I used to live in Olympia, and have driven through it many times. It's depressing as fark. One of many former mill towns that lost hundreds of jobs when Weyerhaueser shut things down. Like 350 jobs out of a population of 1600 just gone.

Also, the entire fire department was 17 people covering 10 square miles. Really curious about the full story here, and imagine there was some weird messed up small town politics going on.
 
Salmon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is that where the Bubble Guppies live?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I thought there was money in the covid relief bill to roll cash out to little towns like this for exactly this reason?
WTF?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fredbox: I've actually been there to visit a friend of mine who lives there. It's ... not great.


On the bright side, now he's only one housefire away from not having to live there anymore.
 
