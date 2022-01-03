 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for January 3 is 'palindrome' as in: "Always try to make friends with a man who has a camel, because then you'll have a palindrome adary"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, New Jersey, original members, Linguistics, palindrome ABBA, Popular music, clever palindrome, first names, Ray Schweibert  
•       •       •

89 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2022 at 3:35 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought The Palindrome was the place in Buddytown where you battled to see who could make the most meaningful relationships.

Two men enter, one friendship leaves!

static1.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dammit, I'm mad!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Bob
Youtube JUQDzj6R3p4
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A man, a plan, a canal, Panama.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
troll
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
NOTLOB
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Palin-drome?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tjmull
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They Might Be Giants - "I Palindrome I"
Youtube 8DAnHlOLAn0
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
themarysue.comView Full Size
 
thy crotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

approves
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: Palin-drome?

[Fark user image 500x538]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.