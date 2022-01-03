 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHDH Boston)   Mainiacs get looney   (whdh.com) divider line
7
    More: Silly, Associated Press, Lake, rescue of a loon, Loon, Bird, Copyright, Pond, All rights reserved  
•       •       •

773 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2022 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Two noises you learn to lull yourself to sleep with in the North country.
The sound of air pockets burbling under ice on a lake or pond. And the call of the loon.

And a barred owl.

Three noises.

I'll come in again.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
static2.cbrimages.comView Full Size
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

skybird659: [static2.cbrimages.com image 850x425]


The newest opening credits are brilliant.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Two noises you learn to lull yourself to sleep with in the North country.
The sound of air pockets burbling under ice on a lake or pond. And the call of the loon.

And a barred owl.

Three noises.

I'll come in again.


I lived close to a large lake in Northern Canada for a good five years and the cracking and shifting that would occur at night when we'd hit -50c was downright terrifying; I'd like to add this to the list, please!

That shiat was as loud as thunder when a good crack occurred, it would make me jump out of bed.
 
woodjf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Two noises you learn to lull yourself to sleep with in the North country.
The sound of air pockets burbling under ice on a lake or pond. And the call of the loon.

And a barred owl.

Three noises.

I'll come in again.


Amen to that friend. Love it. Pressure cracking ice on a lake. Thunderous sound.
 
woodjf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Salmon: vudukungfu: Two noises you learn to lull yourself to sleep with in the North country.
The sound of air pockets burbling under ice on a lake or pond. And the call of the loon.

And a barred owl.

Three noises.

I'll come in again.

I lived close to a large lake in Northern Canada for a good five years and the cracking and shifting that would occur at night when we'd hit -50c was downright terrifying; I'd like to add this to the list, please!

That shiat was as loud as thunder when a good crack occurred, it would make me jump out of bed.


Beat me to it. I'm also from Alberta.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.