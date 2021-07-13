 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro) Weeners Huge 3-meter high phallic statue becomes tourist attraction in Peru. And that's today's phallic trifecta   (metro.co.uk) divider line
23
    More: Weeners, Peru, Americas, Irrigation, Indigenous peoples, new statue, Video footage, types of huaco, Moche district mayor  
•       •       •

1085 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2022 at 12:57 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, British media is nuts over dicks.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rare Weeners Trifecta, or a "sausage party".
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Man, British media is nuts over dicks.


Funny, my body is just the opposite.
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Machu Pito
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very Dublin...the erection at the intersection
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: TommyDeuce: Man, British media is nuts over dicks.

Funny, my body is just the opposite.


So, you're not a kangaroo?

/Fun fact...
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: The rare Weeners Trifecta, or a "sausage party".


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Man, British media is nuts over dicks.


thefooddictator.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How could a knowledge of anatomy hurt anyone? The penis is a bit out of scale, but that's pretty common in statues.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pigeonhole: The Irresponsible Captain: The rare Weeners Trifecta, or a "sausage party".

[Fark user image 839x215]

[Fark user image 400x200]


bunch of DiC heads

Dic Logo - What Were You Really Thinking?
Youtube NHO84rOp8FQ
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"It was just what I needed: a one inch god with a two inch penis."
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three meters, huge?  Speak for yourself.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Like how only the first to images were censored.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x554]
[Fark user image image 193x219]


Penis trifecta in play!  And, I'm here for it!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: The rare Weeners Trifecta, or a "sausage party".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The only thing to make this more Peru-like is if guinea pigs (cuys) were there and even make it their home.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Apparently, someone really likes penis.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Apparently, someone really likes penis.


static.gadgetheory.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: TommyDeuce: Man, British media is nuts over dicks.

Funny, my body is just the opposite.


That's because you're homo erectus.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Schmerd1948: TommyDeuce: Man, British media is nuts over dicks.

Funny, my body is just the opposite.

So, you're not a kangaroo?

/Fun fact...


TIL "the female kangaroo has three vaginas, two uteruses" and "unlike many other marsupials, the [male] kangaroo does not have a two-pronged penis."[1]
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: The Irresponsible Captain: The rare Weeners Trifecta, or a "sausage party".

[Fark user image 425x239]


SAUSAGE PARTY - From The Comedy Musical LearningTown starring Paul & Storm
Youtube h_q9q7_3LFg
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.