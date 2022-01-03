 Skip to content
(Daily Star) Weeners Train station sign grows a big rubber penis, leaves all commuters in stitches. The poor train station employee who had to get it down not so much (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of this:

NSFW.gif
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, using a broom handle certainly makes sense. But the standing position certainly shows a lack of planning...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, did he whack it off?  Or did the amount of suction require a massive jerk off?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me of the time I clicked on a website, seeking interesting content, only to be presented with so many ads, privacy and notification prompts, and ads that by the time I cleared them, the story was gone, lost in a sea of punchable monkeys.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's a penis
Youtube OoAlf0-U7EA
 
