(Metro) Weeners "'Penis-like' potato statue toppled two months after erection". Looks like a Farker got a job writing headlines for Metro   (metro.co.uk) divider line
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your potato erection lasts longer than 2 months, see your doctor.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your penis looks like that, you better run to see the doctor.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatsupchuck: If your potato erection lasts longer than 2 months, see your doctor.


If your penis look anything like that, see a doctor.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: If your penis looks like that, you better run to see the doctor.


Tiny fist!!
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've put two large spheres at the base and painted them blue. For stability.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the penis went up, and then later, it came down. The mystery here is what could possibly, possibly, cause an erect penis to go down from an erect state. Hmm. I may need a hand on this one.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: The mystery here is what could possibly, possibly, cause an erect penis to go down from an erect state.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say it ain't so, Joe
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x554]
[Fark user image 193x219] [View Full Size image _x_]


You certainly left nothing to the imagination.
 
originalmouse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
lol dick tater
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wanna (s)mash?
 
