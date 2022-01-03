 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   SHUT - DOWN - (mostly) - EVERYTHING. Ontario goes Madagascar after a record weekend of Om-Nom-Omicron   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
    More: Sick, Hospital, Health care, Medicine, Closed, per cent, indoor dining, capacity limits, new restrictions  
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This pandemic will never end, I am becoming increasingly convinced of that.  Even governments that at one time seemed to be doing great (I am referring to the New Brunswick provincial government in particular) have basically lost the plot at this point (for Thanksgiving, we couldn't have gatherings in our houses, but the same group of people going to a restaurant was just fine).

I have followed all the guidelines and restrictions up to now basically uncomplainingly and I am pretty frigging sick of it.
 
Glenford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Folks, let me tell you. I spoke with Arthur again while I was at the cottage and it breaks my heart to have to do this. It took me 30 seconds to make this decisive decision. Everything is on the table.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "While school will be closed for in-person learning, buildings will be allowed to remain open for child-care operations ... During this period of remote learning, free emergency child-care will be provided for school-aged children of health-care and other eligible front-line workers."

Thank goodness. Part of the increased strain on the health system is that many nurses in Ontario have quit due to the increased work stresses during the pandemic. Health care workers need every meaningful boost we can give.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glenford: I spoke with Arthur again while I was at the cottage


Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To get from Ontario to Corona, take the 15 south.

unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mudesi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This pandemic hasn't even existed in places with competent government that understands that you can't negotiate with a virus and have employed a covid zero strategy.  Testing up the ass, contact tracing, strict border controls, and quick, early, and hard shutdowns.

New Zealand
Taiwan
"Oh, but those are islands", you say.  So is the UK
The difference is government.  Proactive versus reactive.  Almost all politicians are reactive.  The few who have been proactive are sitting back and laughing at the rest of the world.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They banned indoor dining? Everyone is eating in their backyard now?
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: They banned indoor dining? Everyone is eating in their backyard now?


Meh, it's only -9C which is still patio weather here.
'Waitress, can I have another beer? This one is frozen.'
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
mudesi: Testing up the ass

I'm pretty sure that most Covid testing is just a nasal swab, but I'm interested to learn more.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I can't really comment on those countries, I haven't been following them closely.

The province I lived in has done all of those things, and once you have a little bad luck it is all for nothing, or so it seems.  We were the first (iirc) in Canada to close schools in 2020, we restricted access from the rest of Canada (which is arguably unconstitutional), we had contact tracing up until very recently when the system got overwhelmed, and the general population seemed to be really good about things like masks, and keeping your distance, etc.

My kids are now home for school again (and we have been lucky, coworkers of mine in the US had their kids at home for over a year), there's a new round of restrictions, and I'm going to go along with these too.

What is becoming apparent, however, is that they are not going to be enough, and that the two remaining options are to give up at some point, or live the rest of our lives like this.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

It's still a nasal swab, it just has a flared base.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

It does pass through the body and show up in sewage. That's mostly used for sampling larger populations (entire cities down to individual college dormitories) but it should work on an individual basis. It would probably need a different test kit though.

The least invasive method uses a saliva sample. There are some approved tests like that, but most still use swabs.

There are several anecdotes that with Omicron, a throat swab may pick up infections which were missed by a nasal swab.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The gift that keeps on giving

Thanks China
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
On vacation in undisclosed, non-US country. Renting a huge house and had a bunch of people over (20-ish) for Christmas who were outside, all super careful to be vaccinated, had gotten tested prior and not exposed themselves prior since they were meeting a premature baby. Flash forward 4 days later, 4 of them had gotten infected by COVID the very next day -- (birthday party, pajama party, getting together with friends, etc.) and then gave it to all the others in their families 3 days after that. All vaccinated. None of our cohort had any issues, but we are also double and triple vaxed with mRNA vaccines and not what was available at the time.

¡Qué quilombo!
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nasal swab - you can get it shallow, middle or deep up-ins -- for international travel it mostly doesn't matter where it's from as long as it's a PCR test.
 
Mr. Lepage
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Not to criticize you, good sir, but it is my belief that you consume alcoholic beverages too slowly.
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The New Zealand govt has not been proactive.  There was no increase in health care spending or strengthening our health system after April 2020 and our vaccine rollout was appallingly slow.  It wasn't until Delta breached our border that vaccines were  ramped up. When the only tools you have are lock down and border closure then that's all you can use.

/Kiwi
 
Ennzie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Next door in manitoba is a clusterfark of the highest order. Our testing system is maxed and can't keep up with demand. If you do wait in line for 4+ hours to get a test, it takes almost ten days to get results back, yet you only need to isolate for 5 days if you test positive. Our contact tracing can't keep up so it's just not happening anymore. Our test positivity rate is just shy of 40% as of today. Government restrictions are essentially non-existent and what's there isn't enforced. And our newly elected premier is MIA.

I'm vaxed and boosted, as is the wife. Kids are vaxed. I know it's not the correct response, but I'm very close to saying screw it and going back to doing whatever I want, just with a mask on.
 
Ennzie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh, and our health care system is already crumbling and the omicron wave is just starting to trickle in the hospitals. It couldn't handle <600 cases per day during delta, and were now at 1700 per day and still rising.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ennzie: Next door in manitoba is a clusterfark of the highest order. Our testing system is maxed and can't keep up with demand. If you do wait in line for 4+ hours to get a test, it takes almost ten days to get results back, yet you only need to isolate for 5 days if you test positive. Our contact tracing can't keep up so it's just not happening anymore. Our test positivity rate is just shy of 40% as of today. Government restrictions are essentially non-existent and what's there isn't enforced. And our newly elected premier is MIA.

I'm vaxed and boosted, as is the wife. Kids are vaxed. I know it's not the correct response, but I'm very close to saying screw it and going back to doing whatever I want, just with a mask on.


Remember that "mask" now means KN95 or better, and that you still need to wash your hands.
 
