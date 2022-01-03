 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Accidentally seize a ship carrying boring stuff like vehicles and a dismantled field hospital? Just splice random footage of guns into your press release and call it good   (aljazeera.com) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dismantled field hospital?  Was it critical of the saudi government too?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Amy word from the Blowfish on this?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Dismantled field hospital?


What?  They stole the set from M*A*S*H*?
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
something something shoops and pixels
 
advex101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Also says "landing craft".  that is not what is in the picture.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So they're acting every other country
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

steklo: BumpInTheNight: Dismantled field hospital?

What?  They stole the set from M*A*S*H*?


Horse hockey!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Does anyone believe anything coming from anyone in that region anymore?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AK_Mabuhay: Horse hockey!


heh heh...I read that in Col Potter's voice too.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

advex101: Also says "landing craft".  that is not what is in the picture.


The article appears to have a stock photo.  This yahoo article shows the small vessel, https://sg.news.yahoo.com/yemen-rebel​s​-seize-vessel-latest-111608225.html

Nothing in the picture is inconsistent with a field hospital, you will have trucks to carry the gear as deck cargo  I am curious about the numbers of weapons found, it is easy enough to move a couple dozen guns vs a full container or two of munitions which would be more difficult to plant without doing some major onload and offloading.  I certainly wouldn't put it past the Saudis and UAE to be moving munitions into the war zone along with more civilian cargo..
 
Fissile
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: advex101: Also says "landing craft".  that is not what is in the picture.

The article appears to have a stock photo.  This yahoo article shows the small vessel, https://sg.news.yahoo.com/yemen-rebels​-seize-vessel-latest-111608225.html

Nothing in the picture is inconsistent with a field hospital, you will have trucks to carry the gear as deck cargo  I am curious about the numbers of weapons found, it is easy enough to move a couple dozen guns vs a full container or two of munitions which would be more difficult to plant without doing some major onload and offloading.  I certainly wouldn't put it past the Saudis and UAE to be moving munitions into the war zone along with more civilian cargo..


The Saudis are definitely NOT the good guys here.
 
