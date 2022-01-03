 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   The beach was quite shiatty in Southern California today   (yahoo.com) divider line
34
    More: Sick, Rain, Pacific Ocean, Orange County, California, California's 46th congressional district, California, Southern California, Los Angeles, Long Beach, California  
•       •       •

1072 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2022 at 2:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, can't go swimming in that. Plus I understand that water is super cold this time of year since it comes from Alaska. That is what I have been told.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like and old man after eating a burrito from Taco Bell.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The glory days of California are over. It used to be beautiful.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶 I have a sad story to tell you
It may hurt your feelings a bit
Last night when I swam in the ocean
I swam through a big cloud of...

Sewage spill 🎶
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it time for infrastructure week yet??
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: The glory days of California are over. It used to be beautiful.


The smog isn't anywhere near as bad as it used to be. And we don't dump oil in the water as often as we used to (even though we've done it twice very recently).
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoboZombie: Is it time for infrastructure week yet??


No

Time for more deregulation!!
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Yeah, can't go swimming in that. Plus I understand that water is super cold this time of year since it comes from Alaska. That is what I have been told.


Good

The shiat will keep longer
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: GreenSun: The glory days of California are over. It used to be beautiful.

The smog isn't anywhere near as bad as it used to be. And we don't dump oil in the water as often as we used to (even though we've done it twice very recently).


True.  Watch a TV show filmed in Los Angeles in the early 70s.  The smog is obviously much worse than today.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: The glory days of California are over. It used to be beautiful.


The youngsters think cali was always like it is today

Poor things
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This at least needs a followup tag. This is still the same spill that closed the non-LA beaches and is now closing LA beaches. Beaches.

But I will hang out for the peeps saying this is no big deal and is actually good for the environment... something about fish eat poop... and LA isn't on the coast... LOL.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: The glory days of California are over. It used to be beautiful.


Figures that you've fallen for the fake MSM media scare mongering. The beaches are perfectly safe. They don't even look any different than any other day.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cancelling reservations at The Chowder Barge.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DRTFA: Trocadero: GreenSun: The glory days of California are over. It used to be beautiful.

The smog isn't anywhere near as bad as it used to be. And we don't dump oil in the water as often as we used to (even though we've done it twice very recently).

True.  Watch a TV show filmed in Los Angeles in the early 70s.  The smog is obviously much worse than today.


Bec the Republican Nixon clean water act hadnt had time to clean things up.

Nowadays a republican president like trump would be shiating on the beach for CNN and votes.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't do regular maintenance, unfamiliar with emergency operations, but everyone is up to date on ProNoun, Equity, Diversity and Sensitivy Training.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Trocadero: GreenSun: The glory days of California are over. It used to be beautiful.

The smog isn't anywhere near as bad as it used to be. And we don't dump oil in the water as often as we used to (even though we've done it twice very recently).

True.  Watch a TV show filmed in Los Angeles in the early 70s.  The smog is obviously much worse than today.


Clean air act too

Look it uo
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lurkey: Cancelling reservations at The Chowder Barge.


The Man Chowder barge??
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: GreenSun: The glory days of California are over. It used to be beautiful.

Figures that you've fallen for the fake MSM media scare mongering. The beaches are perfectly safe. They don't even look any different than any other day.


Turd crabs, sir

Not turds
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Trocadero: GreenSun: The glory days of California are over. It used to be beautiful.

The smog isn't anywhere near as bad as it used to be. And we don't dump oil in the water as often as we used to (even though we've done it twice very recently).


There's been a lot of updates to ensure it doesn't happen as often... and then the climate shifts and it's not enough.

/Same deal here with Lake Erie.  We paid hundreds of millions of dollars to update our drainage so it only dumps into lake erie if we get more than 3 inches of rain in an hour or something crazy like that.  Was designed to be something that only happened once every 20-30 years.  It's now happened like a half dozen times in the past couple years.  The updates aren't even finished yet and they're already out of date.
//California is a little different... it's getting less rain overall but when it DOES get rain, it's getting HUGE downpours and so the changes aren't enough.  They'll need to re-update.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Cali is just feeding the fish that murcans eat.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: Cali is just feeding the fish that murcans eat.


Addendum:  recycling is green
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
(reads TFA) Not from Tijuana? Huh.

/ Happened every damned winter when I was a Junior Guilty in San Diego
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jake3988: Trocadero: GreenSun: The glory days of California are over. It used to be beautiful.

The smog isn't anywhere near as bad as it used to be. And we don't dump oil in the water as often as we used to (even though we've done it twice very recently).

There's been a lot of updates to ensure it doesn't happen as often... and then the climate shifts and it's not enough.

/Same deal here with Lake Erie.  We paid hundreds of millions of dollars to update our drainage so it only dumps into lake erie if we get more than 3 inches of rain in an hour or something crazy like that.  Was designed to be something that only happened once every 20-30 years.  It's now happened like a half dozen times in the past couple years.  The updates aren't even finished yet and they're already out of date.
//California is a little different... it's getting less rain overall but when it DOES get rain, it's getting HUGE downpours and so the changes aren't enough.  They'll need to re-update.


Global warming is a hellava drug
 
lurkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: lurkey: Cancelling reservations at The Chowder Barge.

The Man Chowder barge??


http://www.thechowderbarge.com/
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fsbilly: This at least needs a followup tag. This is still the same spill that closed the non-LA beaches and is now closing LA beaches. Beaches.

But I will hang out for the peeps saying this is no big deal and is actually good for the environment... something about fish eat poop... and LA isn't on the coast... LOL.


Poop goes into fish
Murcans eat fish.
Sounds green to me
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lurkey: Linux_Yes: lurkey: Cancelling reservations at The Chowder Barge.

The Man Chowder barge??

http://www.thechowderbarge.com/
[Fark user image image 600x600]


Wow

Now that is some chowder!
 
strapp3r
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
mmmm, beach pickles
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: Like and old man after eating a burrito from Taco Bell.


Ive had good luck at taco bell

No mean shiats yet
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You can't let a little raw sewage stop you from taking a swim.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

strapp3r: mmmm, beach pickles


Road apples

Except no roads and no horses
 
lurkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: lurkey: Linux_Yes: lurkey: Cancelling reservations at The Chowder Barge.

The Man Chowder barge??

http://www.thechowderbarge.com/
[Fark user image image 600x600]

Wow

Now that is some chowder!


If you can stand the "ambience", just don't look at the water while eating their chowder.
It may alter your overall enjoyment of the meal.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: You can't let a little raw sewage stop you from taking a swim.
[Fark user image image 240x138]


Needs the worst toilet in scotland video goodness
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lurkey: Linux_Yes: lurkey: Linux_Yes: lurkey: Cancelling reservations at The Chowder Barge.

The Man Chowder barge??

http://www.thechowderbarge.com/
[Fark user image image 600x600]

Wow

Now that is some chowder!

If you can stand the "ambience", just don't look at the water while eating their chowder.
It may alter your overall enjoyment of the meal.


I bet theyd knock the price down some considering the circumstances.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.