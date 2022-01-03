 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Court preparing to release secret "let's agree no one will prosecute us" agreement between dead pedophile and second son of German woman who claims to control island north of Europe. Florida tag denied on jurisdictional grounds   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: News, Trial, Duke of York, Settlement, Princess Beatrice of York, Prince Andrew, Civil procedure, Sarah, Duchess of York, Virginia Giuffre  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When your defense is going with this as evidence you look extremely guilty.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As always, duke sucks.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i really hope derpshowiz gets pulled back into all this. Just because he's so dumb he always says shiat that makes it clear how guilty he is of also molesting and raping kids.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prince Andrew is a shiat-heel of the highest order

But the language in the settlement agreement appears to cover him
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guilty but you can do anything about it is what we've dealt with for 5 years here in the states.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IndyJohn: Prince Andrew is a shiat-heel of the highest order

But the language in the settlement agreement appears to cover him


He's not a Murrican citizen. He has no Fifth Amendment rights.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Epstein probably collected £20 million from the other peds to let them jump on that agreement. Sounds like the yorkie and the derpowitz cheaped out
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: IndyJohn: Prince Andrew is a shiat-heel of the highest order

But the language in the settlement agreement appears to cover him

He's not a Murrican citizen. He has no Fifth Amendment rights.


???

The fifth amendment has nothing to do with this
 
chaotoroboto
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've studied British history, I know the important question: who all is a Protestant?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So what does this mean. Andrew walks?
 
bthom37
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, if the Queen was still alive, she'd be furious.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: So what does this mean. Andrew walks?


This is a civil case not a criminal case so he was always going to "walk"

But yes this could well result in dismissal of the civil suit
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

chaotoroboto: I've studied British history, I know the important question: who all is a Protestant?


You can tell by the roundness of their heads.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: So what does this mean. Andrew walks?


It means the new season of The Crown is going to be saucy!
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
IANAL, but I recall in the US many states prosecute for statutory rape, not the victims themselves.

I expect that's to get around these kinds of agreements.

Does that check out, and would this agreement prevent prosecution in the US?
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: So what does this mean. Andrew walks?


IANAL, but it would surprise me if that part of the agreement isn't tossed into the sun by a judge. The purpose of these agreements isn't to shield unnamed third parties from the charge of raping a minor.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: IANAL, but I recall in the US many states prosecute for statutory rape, not the victims themselves.

I expect that's to get around these kinds of agreements.

Does that check out, and would this agreement prevent prosecution in the US?


Might not, but I doubt he will suffer a lot if his punishment is to never go to the US again.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: IANAL, but I recall in the US many states prosecute for statutory rape, not the victims themselves.

I expect that's to get around these kinds of agreements.

Does that check out, and would this agreement prevent prosecution in the US?


The UK is not going to extradite a prince of the realm.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: Epstein probably collected £20 million from the other peds to let them jump on that agreement. Sounds like the yorkie and the derpowitz cheaped out


The settlement agreement is very broad and encompasses "other potential defendants" not just those who were named in the lawsuit at the time

Since the lawsuit against Andrew is based on facts that were also the basis of the earlier lawsuit against Epstein, he would have been a "potential defendant" in the case and the release would cover him

It would have been a major power move for Epstein to get paid by other potential defendants to try to get such a broad release - and it would not surprise me if it happened
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What's the island North of Europe, Greenland?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bazzlex001: jaivirtualcard: So what does this mean. Andrew walks?

IANAL, but it would surprise me if that part of the agreement isn't tossed into the sun by a judge. The purpose of these agreements isn't to shield unnamed third parties from the charge of raping a minor.


He's not being charged

This is a civil case not a criminal prosecution

And it is common and enforceable for a civil settlement to release claims against third parties
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: IANAL, but I recall in the US many states prosecute for statutory rape, not the victims themselves.

I expect that's to get around these kinds of agreements.

Does that check out, and would this agreement prevent prosecution in the US?


The settlement would allegedly forestall the civil suit but would not bar criminal prosecution, so yes, that is generally correct - but criminal prosecution (1) carries a much higher burden of proof and (2) typically does not provide monetary relief to the victim.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sure, the old "I couldn't have been there that night because I took my daughter to a pizza party earlier in the day" alibi.
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Sure, the old "I couldn't have been there that night because I took my daughter to a pizza party earlier in the day" alibi.


Was there pineapple on the pizza?  Well WAS THERE?
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: IndyJohn: Prince Andrew is a shiat-heel of the highest order

But the language in the settlement agreement appears to cover him

He's not a Murrican citizen. He has no Fifth Amendment rights.


That's FIFFAMMENMINT.
/ftfy
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Bazzlex001: jaivirtualcard: So what does this mean. Andrew walks?

IANAL, but it would surprise me if that part of the agreement isn't tossed into the sun by a judge. The purpose of these agreements isn't to shield unnamed third parties from the charge of raping a minor.

He's not being charged

This is a civil case not a criminal prosecution

And it is common and enforceable for a civil settlement to release claims against third parties


Okay, pedant. The accused.

Either way, I'm going to need you to cite some precedent for any example of a clause this vague being enforced to shield a non-signatory third party from an accusation of something as serious as child rape.

Or are you just here to baselessly post aintnuthingonnahappen.jpg?
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: IndyJohn: Prince Andrew is a shiat-heel of the highest order

But the language in the settlement agreement appears to cover him

He's not a Murrican citizen. He has no Fifth Amendment rights.


Non sequitur aside, rights don't work like that.  Rights enumerated in the Constitution apply to everyone, unless it specifically says its a right of citizens, such as voting.  The 5th Amendment states "no person" and not "no citizen", and so it applies to everyone.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bazzlex001: Either way, I'm going to need you to cite some precedent for any example of a clause this vague being enforced to shield a non-signatory third party from an accusation of something as serious as child rape.

Or are you just here to baselessly post aintnuthingonnahappen.jpg?


There's a difference between civil and criminal liability. This wouldn't protect anyone from criminal prosecution - otherwise Maxwell wouldn't have been convicted. But it may mean Giuffre has surrendered her right to seek further restitution in a civil court.

Often it works the other way - like OJ Simpson was acquitted in his criminal murder case, but in a civil action based on the preponderance of the evidence (i.e. the court found it was more likely than not that he killed Brown) he had to pay compensation.

Fortunately there are courts to decide these issues rather than us bozos on the internet.
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bazzlex001: jaivirtualcard: So what does this mean. Andrew walks?

IANAL, but it would surprise me if that part of the agreement isn't tossed into the sun by a judge. The purpose of these agreements isn't to shield unnamed third parties from the charge of raping a minor.


LOLWUT?  That's exactly the purpose.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: IANAL, but I recall in the US many states prosecute for statutory rape, not the victims themselves.

I expect that's to get around these kinds of agreements.

Does that check out, and would this agreement prevent prosecution in the US?


This has nothing to do with prosecution, that's a criminal matter. This is civil.

That said, IANAL either, nor am I privy to the specifics of the release. But it might mean that the lawsuit can't proceed irrespective of its associated facts.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: jaivirtualcard: So what does this mean. Andrew walks?

It means the new season of The Crown is going to be saucy!


It's what The Windsors does with it that I'm front row center for.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: OtherLittleGuy: IndyJohn: Prince Andrew is a shiat-heel of the highest order

But the language in the settlement agreement appears to cover him

He's not a Murrican citizen. He has no Fifth Amendment rights.

???

The fifth amendment has nothing to do with this


That's the joke.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
One offspring farks horses, the other kids. Did they birth any normal humans?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Subby, that is something called a "settlement agreement" and the release language quoted is pretty typical of what someone has to agree to before they get a $500,000 payout. It has nothing to do with criminal prosecution, but then neither does the pending civil case vs. Prince Andrew.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bill came due, Half a million to the ex-aspiring model for services rendered, Her *lawyer* gets a cut too...
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gotta somehow blame the Germans for everything, huh subby?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It should be fun watching people squirm while the courts test the validity of that agreement.
 
fsbilly
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If Liz is German, than so are about 15% of Americans. She's, like, 5th generation. I'm more 'German' than she is.
 
