(Twitter)   PBR gives us an alternative to dry January   (twitter.com) divider line
18
    More: Silly  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tastes better than PBR
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It was that intern's last day wasn't it
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I assume the account was hacked. Probably.

That or they're just going for something better than pbr
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Does a Farker work for PBR?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wow, edgy. Don't cut yourself, ass breath.
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
static1.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: It was that intern's last day wasn't it


One way or another, yes.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Damn someone's last few days at work and doing what we all would love to do with our own company's account.  Tip of the hat to whoever has those credentials.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
PBR is owned by Russians now and Russians are known to eat their pack animals in the winter, honest mistake through bad cultural translation.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

plecos: [Fark user image 850x364]

Does a Farker work for PBR?


Solid burn. Top marks.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Youtuber Taught Me How To Eat Ass
Youtube GEQ0OOnRMmI
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did Frank Booth hack the PBR account?
 
ifky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hmm, I'm not doing anything until Steak-Umm's Twitter gives its opinion.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Looks like Antonio Brown found a job at PBR.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/the Aass Halling Pilsner is my favorite
 
