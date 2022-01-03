 Skip to content
(9 News)   Unofficial Boulder, Colorado wildfire fundraiser mistakenly sends $250,000 to Boulder, Utah   (9news.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Fundraising, Instagram page, Boulder County Wildfire Fund, content aggregator Instagram site, non-profit Community Foundation Boulder County, Colorado, page's creator, Alejandro Brown of Denver  
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The non-profit's secretary, Pam Furches, was unaware when contacted by 9NEWS that more than $250,000 had been mistakenly donated to her organization.

"Oh no," Furches said.

That's a polished PR veteran right there.  This is why you say 'no comment' and hang up the phone when the press contacts you.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boulders can be confusing.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Boulders can be confusing.
[i.kym-cdn.com image 680x1176]


Looks like it's the size of three or four washing machines.

d.justpo.stView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boulder Made a Blunder which made thei image smolder yet leaving them colder needs fixing via a solder to be solved by mulhder.

/I will leave now
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing that can't be fixed with a lot of dynamite, as is standard procedure.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now where have we seen that before?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: Ivo Shandor: Boulders can be confusing.
[i.kym-cdn.com image 680x1176]

Looks like it's the size of three or four washing machines.

[d.justpo.st image 700x946]


That's, like, 1/246th of a Rhode Island.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 "We will sort this out..." is an odd choice of phrasing for "we will return the money to where it belongs."


Next news story: Non-profit secretary for Utah organization missing, along with 250K.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: The non-profit's secretary, Pam Furches, was unaware when contacted by 9NEWS that more than $250,000 had been mistakenly donated to her organization.

"Oh no," Furches said.

That's a polished PR veteran right there.  This is why you say 'no comment' and hang up the phone when the press contacts you.


It's better than, "Mine now biatches!"

/kinda nice to see an honest comment, frankly
//it'd pretty much be my thought if it happened on my watch
///probably followed by, "FFS"
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: emersonbiggins: Ivo Shandor: Boulders can be confusing.
[i.kym-cdn.com image 680x1176]

Looks like it's the size of three or four washing machines.

[d.justpo.st image 700x946]

That's, like, 1/246th of a Rhode Island.


The only thing Americans hate more than the metric system is fractions. Like, four halves more!
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They should be dicks, and keep it.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They probably need it more to pay for all those kids.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Boulder City representative has vowed to route the $25,000 to the intended charity as swiftly as possible
 
mariner314
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
$225,000 returned out of the kindness of their hearts
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just further evidence that we are still in the stupidest timeline.
 
