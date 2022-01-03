 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent)   Ghislaine Maxwell's husband in a phone call: So, honey, since you're going to spend the rest of your life in jail, I've decided to "move on" and am now boinking my yoga instructor, see ya. She really does have terrible taste in men doesn't she?   (independent.co.uk) divider line
64
    More: Followup, Marriage, husband of Ghislaine Maxwell, last year, court proceedings, Jury, total possible sentence amounts, 46-year-old, friend of 60-year-old Maxwell  
•       •       •

1983 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2022 at 11:54 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



64 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had forgotten that she even had a husband.

So was he just oblivious to the fact that she was carrying on a torrid sexual relationship with Epstein? Or did he just not care?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I had forgotten that she even had a husband.

So was he just oblivious to the fact that she was carrying on a torrid sexual relationship with Epstein? Or did he just not care?


Part of it sounds like he remained willfully ignorant until it was impossible to ignore.

Or he was just waiting for her to sign over all her assets for "protection".
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Part of it sounds like he remained willfully ignorant until it was impossible to ignore.
Or he was just waiting for her to sign over all her assets for "protection".


They both sound like great people.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Pocket Ninja: I had forgotten that she even had a husband.

So was he just oblivious to the fact that she was carrying on a torrid sexual relationship with Epstein? Or did he just not care?

Part of it sounds like he remained willfully ignorant until it was impossible to ignore.

Or he was just waiting for her to sign over all her assets for "protection".


Or he just didn't care
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2020, Maxwell filed court papers indicating all of her assets had been transferred into a trust under Mr Borgerson's control.

LOL
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sounds more like he has terrible taste in women.
 
hammettman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bigdanc: scottydoesntknow: Pocket Ninja: I had forgotten that she even had a husband.

So was he just oblivious to the fact that she was carrying on a torrid sexual relationship with Epstein? Or did he just not care?

Part of it sounds like he remained willfully ignorant until it was impossible to ignore.

Or he was just waiting for her to sign over all her assets for "protection".

Or he just didn't care


Or he was given visiting "privileges" on Epstein's island.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bigdanc: scottydoesntknow: Pocket Ninja: I had forgotten that she even had a husband.

So was he just oblivious to the fact that she was carrying on a torrid sexual relationship with Epstein? Or did he just not care?

Part of it sounds like he remained willfully ignorant until it was impossible to ignore.

Or he was just waiting for her to sign over all her assets for "protection".

Or he just didn't care


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
whosits_112
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: In 2020, Maxwell filed court papers indicating all of her assets had been transferred into a trust under Mr Borgerson's control.

LOL


That's called playing the long game, people.

"Sayonara, Jizzlame! Yeeeeee haw!"
 
gar1013
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's just code for "Go ahead and spill the beans on Bill C."
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I would imagine she's going to be facing some civil lawsuits. Does this mean that her assets are now protected by signing them over to her soon to be ex-husband? Sounds like a legal ploy to me. I wonder if it will hold up.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Maybe, subby, but "leaving Ghislane Maxwell" does not indicate a poor choice in men
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In 2020, Maxwell filed court papers indicating all of her assets had been transferred into a trust under Mr Borgerson's control.

HAHA oh wow!
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gar1013: That's just code for "Go ahead and spill the beans on Bill C."


Funny way to spell Donald J Trump
 
sephjnr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bslim: [Fark user image 615x810]


Moron hates that being spread and would hate for it to happen again.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: gar1013: That's just code for "Go ahead and spill the beans on Bill C."

Funny way to spell Donald J Trump


Porque no los dos?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: gar1013: That's just code for "Go ahead and spill the beans on Bill C."

Funny way to spell Donald J Trump


Funny way to spell, "All the MFers that were involved in this shiat I don't farking care who they are."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It must be tough to stay married to a woman still obsessed with her ex....
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: gar1013: That's just code for "Go ahead and spill the beans on Bill C."

Funny way to spell Donald J Trump


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: gar1013: That's just code for "Go ahead and spill the beans on Bill C."

Funny way to spell Donald J Trump


Odd way to spell Dotard J Drumph.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gar1013: That's just code for "Go ahead and spill the beans on Bill C."


She never had any beans.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I would imagine she's going to be facing some civil lawsuits. Does this mean that her assets are now protected by signing them over to her soon to be ex-husband? Sounds like a legal ploy to me. I wonder if it will hold up.


Don't know, but she isn't going to need much of it anyway. She can onky buy so much ramen and peanut butter in the commissary. I guess she might need to buy protection in prison.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dsmith42: Schmerd1948: I would imagine she's going to be facing some civil lawsuits. Does this mean that her assets are now protected by signing them over to her soon to be ex-husband? Sounds like a legal ploy to me. I wonder if it will hold up.

Don't know, but she isn't going to need much of it anyway. She can onky buy so much ramen and peanut butter in the commissary. I guess she might need to buy protection in prison.


I think the big problem is your account has a max fund amount. She's going to need to start making her asset portfolio forever stamp and cigarettes heavy.
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Beans must be spilled over all the seeds spilled over the years.
Beans on seeds! Get it to me now, people!
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I would imagine she's going to be facing some civil lawsuits. Does this mean that her assets are now protected by signing them over to her soon to be ex-husband? Sounds like a legal ploy to me. I wonder if it will hold up.


That would be plausible.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Gotta be weird for him to bang women of age.  Because there is a 0.^A% chance her husband wasn't a willing participant in her human trafficking scheme.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The new yoga instructor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And in the end....the whores they created will get paid. (｡•ᴗ-)✧
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: dsmith42: Schmerd1948: I would imagine she's going to be facing some civil lawsuits. Does this mean that her assets are now protected by signing them over to her soon to be ex-husband? Sounds like a legal ploy to me. I wonder if it will hold up.

Don't know, but she isn't going to need much of it anyway. She can onky buy so much ramen and peanut butter in the commissary. I guess she might need to buy protection in prison.

I think the big problem is your account has a max fund amount. She's going to need to start making her asset portfolio forever stamp and cigarettes heavy.


media.vlipsy.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sonnuvah: Private_Citizen: gar1013: That's just code for "Go ahead and spill the beans on Bill C."

Funny way to spell Donald J Trump

[Fark user image 425x440]


Look, it has long been established both had been clients of Epstein, with Orange Fool apparently ending his account a while back over a rent disagreement at Mar-a-Largo.

Let's move on to other clients, like a certain Turtle.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She's not paid for her taste in men...
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Sonnuvah: Private_Citizen: gar1013: That's just code for "Go ahead and spill the beans on Bill C."

Funny way to spell Donald J Trump

[Fark user image 425x440]

Look, it has long been established both had been clients of Epstein, with Orange Fool apparently ending his account a while back over a rent disagreement at Mar-a-Largo.

Let's move on to other clients, like a certain Turtle.


I thought, at least that was the excuse, he kept making the massage girls uncomfortable like unwrapping his towel a bit during the massages.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Sonnuvah: Private_Citizen: gar1013: That's just code for "Go ahead and spill the beans on Bill C."

Funny way to spell Donald J Trump

[Fark user image 425x440]

Look, it has long been established both had been clients of Epstein, with Orange Fool apparently ending his account a while back over a rent disagreement at Mar-a-Largo.

Let's move on to other clients, like a certain Turtle.


You're speaking, of course, about Donatello, right?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Pizza wasn't his only interest.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"According to the friends, the pair met while working on ocean preservation projects and began an affair. Mr Borgerson was still married at the time, resulting in a split when his wife allegedly caught him spending time with Ms Maxwell in Miami."

Why can't cheaters ever find happiness?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gar1013: That's just code for "Go ahead and spill the beans on Bill C."


The part that none of the right wingers understand, is that Bill C. never had to rape anyone or pay anyone to have sex with him. If you've ever been around the man, you'd rapidly realize what charisma is.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I hope there's some STD testing in there somewhere.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gar1013: That's just code for "Go ahead and spill the beans on Bill C."


That'll ruin his chances to be president.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maxwell didn't divorce herself.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Sonnuvah: Private_Citizen: gar1013: That's just code for "Go ahead and spill the beans on Bill C."

Funny way to spell Donald J Trump

[Fark user image 425x440]

Look, it has long been established both had been clients of Epstein, with Orange Fool apparently ending his account a while back over a rent disagreement at Mar-a-Largo.

Let's move on to other clients, like a certain Turtle.


We all know his fetish

imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size


/probably disturbingly close to the truth.
 
Dryad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I had forgotten that she even had a husband.

So was he just oblivious to the fact that she was carrying on a torrid sexual relationship with Epstein? Or did he just not care?


Her specialty was supplying a stream of underage girls to the men in her life.
The husband may have been quite happy she was occupied elsewhere
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I would imagine she's going to be facing some civil lawsuits. Does this mean that her assets are now protected by signing them over to her soon to be ex-husband? Sounds like a legal ploy to me. I wonder if it will hold up.


IANAL but this has got to be skating some legal edges here.  Doesn't he open himself up to all manners of lawsuits by doing this, not to mention criminal investigations?  He could be putting his own assets and his personal liberty in jeopardy here.
 
capn' fun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Private_Citizen: gar1013: That's just code for "Go ahead and spill the beans on Bill C."

Funny way to spell Donald J Trump

Funny way to spell, "All the MFers that were involved in this shiat I don't farking care who they are."

[Fark user image 247x204]


Clinton, Dump, Prince Andrew, Derpowitz, Easter Bunny, whoever-nobody on the left has any problem with them being thrown under the jail. It's only the right that believes in some weird magic spell where if Clinton is tied to Epstein that "abracadabra" Dump is automatically immune from being prosecuted.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 850x1020]


Is she wearing a lamp shade
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Is she wearing a lamp shade


It's one of the ugliest pieces of wardrobe I've ever seen a grown woman wear.

The top does look like a lamp shade. There's no excuse for those ugly pants though.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's almost as if they're all always awful people all of the time.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
she has not hung herself yet?
 
Displayed 50 of 64 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.