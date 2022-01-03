 Skip to content
(NPR)   To have a talk with the guy who comes in every day to watch porn in the library computer?   (npr.org) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked a block from the main library branch here for several years. I would frequently eat lunch then head to the library to read magazines or peruse the stacks on my lunch. It was nice.

There was always a population of homeless individuals who would hang out there. As long as they weren't eating, drinking, sleeping or causing a disturbance (like any patron), no problem.

At some point, though, it went from a handful hanging out to hundreds. The area outside the library became dangerous with frequent muggings and assaults. The interior became infested with bedbugs.

The library became a defacto homeless shelter. It more or less ceased to be a place where people checked out books or spent time reading.

It makes sense to have social workers deployed where they are needed. It also makes sense to create places where homeless may shelter and receive services. But it does suck when the library can no longer (safely) be used as a library.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The answer is closely related to "why you no longer visit your local library", I'd guess.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Signed,
A former public library employee
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
knocking it down in the library
Youtube 8BGVTkNsGlA
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Cue the reuthuglican calls to defund libraries. We can't have government helping people now, that would be socialism.
 
mufhugger
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I worked in a computer lab in college and had to kick a guy out for looking at close up videos of anuses. He acted like I was the asshole
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

How long did he stare at you before coming to that conclusion?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Nice job subby of turning a really good story about a worthy initiative into something shiatty.

GFYS.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

...so, clearly, he hadn't learned anything from his internet research.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
CSB:  At my university library we had a homeless guy that came in to watch videos in carrels.  They were set up to require headphones, which we checked out to students.  This guy was polite, clean, and caused no problems, so he got a curtesy library card to let him check out headphones.  He was a regular feature for years.  Sat up on the fourth floor and watched videos from open to close in that "old man watching woodworking shows on PBS" pose.  As you probably guessed, we eventually found out he was watching rather extreme hardcore porn.  Only found out because a librarian stopped by to say hi and glanced at the little B&W screen for a moment.  We had to rescind his library card.  He argued he never touched himself, called attention to his choice of viewing material, or made a scene.  We totally agreed with him on all points, but he still went above and beyond to break the "Let's not watch forced scat porn in public shall we?" regulation.  He turned over the card and we never saw him again.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Porkbelly
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Kudos to subby for the illustrative farktitle; here at Cedar Rapids we have a great library, with a really cool green roof and view of the city and, yes, in the winter especially it is a hangout for the homeless.  It's Iowa so the homeless generally are pretty subdued, nice, in a homeless way.

The sadness is the "promote the general welfare" part of the Constitution seems to be lost in the promote the concentration of wealth in a few clause.

When libraries started letting you order books and retrieving them from the stacks for patrons I felt it was a great event:  but I still like to roam the stacks looking for catchy titles and avoiding eye contact with others.

I'm also quite fond of the service where you can drop off books at the local Hy-Vee instead of making the trip downtown.  When drones will start delivering books I can become a full-on hermit.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nailed in the boobies.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I went to law school with that guy.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Our library has a table set up every winter with free knit hats and gloves. In the nicer months they put out free surplus produce from stores and farmers. Recently I saw a table with free food, simple packaged and canned items collected in gallon baggies.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: Cue the reuthuglican calls to defund libraries. We can't have government helping people now, that would be socialism.


Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I miss the library in Flagstaff, AZ. It was old, but a nice place to hang out.  I worked four-10s, so I was off on Fridays. My wife had to work on Fridays, so I would just hang out at the library. Just sit there in the peace and quiet reading or playing on the computer.  There were homeless people, but they never seemed to bother anyone.
I would either do that, or just hang out by the train station, read on my iPad and watch the trains roll by. Homeless people never bothered me there either.  Man, I really miss Flagstaff. Hopefully, I can move back one day.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"ssshhhh...keep it quiet big boy, remember, you're in a public library."
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nah, he had it right
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

He was doing research!
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ID card photo checks out...
dbirchall [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
First the cops, now libraries are hiring them?  It's almost as if people think social workers are useful for something (but don't worry, the pay makes it clear people don't actually think that).

giantmeteor: Cue the reuthuglican calls to defund libraries. We can't have government helping people now, that would be socialism.


Even if they knew what a lieberry was, they'd have to burn them down to get rid of them.  Otherwise they'll appeal to warm fuzzies and all those commie pinko smart people will just donate and volunteer and whatever, like they do for NPR.

My local library had a table of books they'd like people to donate.  (Read: "We depleted our meager funds buying these; if you reimburse us, we will put a little 'donated by... in honor/memory of...' sticker in the front."). And those clever bastards included the edition of HHGTTG with the illustrations by Chris Liddell, which I couldn't very well pass up the opportunity to give them $14 and donate it in memory of Douglas Adams himself, having actually met him at a signing decades ago.

(Then they couldn't even make change for a $20, further demonstrating how cash-strapped they are.)
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Beware, fellow plutocrats, the pitchforks are coming | Nick Hanauer
Youtube q2gO4DKVpa8
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
opps wrong thread
 
