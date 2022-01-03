 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1521, Martin Luther was excommunicated from the Catholic Church his defiant nailing of the 105 *whoops* *crash* uh, 95 theses to a church door   (history.com) divider line
27
27 Comments     (+0 »)
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Three months before he was at the Diet of Worms.  It was 105 worms, still the Guinness Record, which explains the 95/105 confusion.
 
MoistOinka
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
His proclamation was written on stone tablets, too?

The more you know....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Hey, I don't like the way your fairy tale goes. So I'll re-write it so it flows better.

Sincerely, Martin Luther"
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Man had 95 problems but a woman wasn't one of them.

/stolen
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Two Europeans get into a dick-measuring contest for The Lord.

It killed over 5 million people.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oye.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Three months before he was at the Diet of Worms. It was 105 worms, still the Guinness Record, which explains the 95/105 confusion.


And I thought no carbs was rough.  Poor guy.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
hershy799
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hey, at least it was a smaller percentage of lost material
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Two Europeans get into a dick-measuring contest for The Lord.

It killed over 5 million people.


At least they were all dicks.
 
indylaw
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe both sides were assholes.
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Oye.


The best "Oye" ever uttered in film history.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The guy that thought the Catholic church was insufficiently anti-semitic
 
Trocadero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Toxophil: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Two Europeans get into a dick-measuring contest for The Lord.

It killed over 5 million people.

At least they were all dicks.


I'm assuming a lot of kids died as collateral.
/maybe some of those children were in fact dicks
 
Muta
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Luther probably had 100 Theses but only posted 95 of them because he didn't want to look like he was piling on.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dude concluded he was a massive asshole, and since the Catholic church teaches massive assholes can't get into heaven, he changed the rules so he could.

Sola fide is morally and intellectually bankrupt -- and outright contradicted by the gospels.

BUT, it is the perfect ideology for an emerging Eruopean middle class, so it caught on.  Along with his antisemitism .  You can draw direct lines from Martin Luther to the holocaust and the prosperity gospel.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: The guy that thought the Catholic church was insufficiently anti-semitic


Nah, in the 1520's he was a Jewish "ally".

Things didn't get ugly (and BOY did they get ugly) until 20 years later.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Three months before he was at the Diet of Worms.


Approves:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Dude concluded he was a massive asshole, and since the Catholic church teaches massive assholes can't get into heaven, he changed the rules so he could.

Sola fide is morally and intellectually bankrupt -- and outright contradicted by the gospels.

BUT, it is the perfect ideology for an emerging Eruopean middle class, so it caught on.  Along with his antisemitism .  You can draw direct lines from Martin Luther to the holocaust and the prosperity gospel.


Papist-like typing detected.

"Sola fide" was preached by Paul and the Apostles long before Rome fired up the first "prosperity gospel".
 
webron
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Dude concluded he was a massive asshole, and since the Catholic church teaches massive assholes can't get into heaven, he changed the rules so he could.

Sola fide is morally and intellectually bankrupt -- and outright contradicted by the gospels.

BUT, it is the perfect ideology for an emerging Eruopean middle class, so it caught on.  Along with his antisemitism .  You can draw direct lines from Martin Luther to the holocaust and the prosperity gospel.


What? Catholics totally believe massive assholes can get into heaven.  I mean protestants do too.  But Christianity is basically a religions of ducking consequences like eternal damnation.  Just repeat on your death bed, or buy your way in, or be born irrevocably going to heaven, or whatever other hacks are available.

Also, wasn't Martin Luther excommunicated later, after refusing to recant his heresies?
Just trading one corrupt group for a bunch of corrupt groups.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh boy, here we go. Maybe we should all chill out and share a bottle of Jameson?
/get that Bushmill shiat out of here, heretic
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: "Hey, I don't like the way your fairy tale goes. So I'll re-write it so it flows better.

Sincerely, Martin Luther"


No.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Huh...and here I thought he was Baptist.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
(1) Nailing them to the church door was not defiance.  It was a way to have people see his work.  Nailing things to the church door wasn't odd.  Pretty much anything you wanted the public to see could go up there.  It was like taking out a full-page ad in a newspaper.

(2) The 95 Theses themselves were not some act of defiance.  Biatching about Church practice was pretty much a parlor game for the educated in medieval/early modern Europe.  If you had an education and hadn't written at least one jeremiad against the Church by the time you hit 30, the Church itself would begin to thing you were wasting your education and were dangerously slothful to boot.  In the context of his time, Luther was starting an academic tit-tugging slap-fight that might lead to some changes in a few decades after it was exhaustively argued to death.

It got all out of hand and rather genocidey, but what Luther actually did was akin to a tenured professor giving a rather hard-edged keynote at a regional conference.  That his response to the lukewarm reception involved a bit of holy war does not retroactively radicalize the original act.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Dude concluded he was a massive asshole, and since the Catholic church teaches massive assholes can't get into heaven, he changed the rules so he could.

Sola fide is morally and intellectually bankrupt -- and outright contradicted by the gospels.

BUT, it is the perfect ideology for an emerging Eruopean middle class, so it caught on.  Along with his antisemitism .  You can draw direct lines from Martin Luther to the holocaust and the prosperity gospel.


Dude was confronted by the reality that even the poorest of people could see that the church was corrupt and the people were asking blindingly obvious questions that could only be answered by the church  being consumed with greed and power. Such as "if you can just buy forgiveness for your sins is there any reason to try to truly live a good life? Followed of course by "who put this farking Pope guy in charge anyway?".
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

phalamir: (1) Nailing them to the church door was not defiance.  It was a way to have people see his work.  Nailing things to the church door wasn't odd.  Pretty much anything you wanted the public to see could go up there.  It was like taking out a full-page ad in a newspaper.

(2) The 95 Theses themselves were not some act of defiance.  Biatching about Church practice was pretty much a parlor game for the educated in medieval/early modern Europe.  If you had an education and hadn't written at least one jeremiad against the Church by the time you hit 30, the Church itself would begin to thing you were wasting your education and were dangerously slothful to boot.  In the context of his time, Luther was starting an academic tit-tugging slap-fight that might lead to some changes in a few decades after it was exhaustively argued to death.

It got all out of hand and rather genocidey, but what Luther actually did was akin to a tenured professor giving a rather hard-edged keynote at a regional conference.  That his response to the lukewarm reception involved a bit of holy war does not retroactively radicalize the original act.


A funny for "Luther was starting an academic tit-tugging slap-fight..."

A smart for all the rest of it.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mouser: DarnoKonrad: Dude concluded he was a massive asshole, and since the Catholic church teaches massive assholes can't get into heaven, he changed the rules so he could.

Sola fide is morally and intellectually bankrupt -- and outright contradicted by the gospels.

BUT, it is the perfect ideology for an emerging Eruopean middle class, so it caught on.  Along with his antisemitism .  You can draw direct lines from Martin Luther to the holocaust and the prosperity gospel.

Papist-like typing detected.

"Sola fide" was preached by Paul and the Apostles long before Rome fired up the first "prosperity gospel".


Catholic leadership was charging for absolution while the gospels proclaimed faith as the key.  Since most of the peasantry couldn't read (especially Latin) the leadership could preach anything they wanted and the followers couldn't call them on it...and then came Luther.
 
