(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1924, King Tut's sarcophagus was uncovered, unleashing the Curse of King Tut, who had been born in Arizona and moved to Babylonia   (history.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, Valley of the Kings, Tutankhamun, Ancient Egypt, British archaeologist Howard Carter, World War, tomb of the Pharaoh Tutankhamen, Coffin, monumental excavation process  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You know - the curse is real.  The Toot-Uncommons never had another hit.
 
Last of the Hippies [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What do the first monotheistic religion and Downtob Abbey have in common, for 800, Alex?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He gave his life for tourism.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
chicagotribune.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Also our bag of cats our culture considers holy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
RETURN THE SLAB
 
destrip
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
looper.comView Full Size

Did somebody mention Babelonia?

SCHWING!
 
kb7rky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: You know - the curse is real.  The Toot-Uncommons never had another hit.


I played their goofy song to death on my high school radio station: "Dead Armadillo" (off the "Thrills!" album)

/much to the consternation of our radio/speech instructor
//Lost Gonzo Band FTW!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As much shiat as Howard Carter gets in some circles, he had the forethought to document the absolute shiat out of everything that he did. His journals of the dig are pretty cool. They, also, took something like 70-80 pictures of the tomb and everything in it as it was back when 1 picture was extravagant.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He also had a condo made of stone-a.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Got a condo made of stone-a
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Boil them in hot voil!
 
Thudfark
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Still my favourite Honky
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Elvis needs boats, Elvis needs boats, Elvis Elvis Elvis Elvis Elvis needs boats.
 
