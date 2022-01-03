 Skip to content
 
Soleimani will need to wait for his revenge a bit longer, after drone attack on US base is foiled
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'm just shaking in my boots here.  Truly dread.  Those things had to be at least 4 meters across, God knows how many grams of high explosives they could carry.  Probably more than 100.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Yeah, I'm just shaking in my boots here.  Truly dread.  Those things had to be at least 4 meters across, God knows how many grams of high explosives they could carry.  Probably more than 100.


Are you in Iraq? Otherwise STFU.

Anyways, as TFA says, Iran did launch a missile the day after, which we must assume was the revenge.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I bet they used a Holy Stone instead of a DJI, farkin nooooobs
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I imagine that Putin is chuckling Sovietly.
 
angryjd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Marcus Aurelius: Yeah, I'm just shaking in my boots here.  Truly dread.  Those things had to be at least 4 meters across, God knows how many grams of high explosives they could carry.  Probably more than 100.

Are you in Iraq? Otherwise STFU.

Anyways, as TFA says, Iran did launch a missile the day after, which we must assume was the revenge.


Seriously.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
For all his otherwise completely screwed up administration, Trump somehow managed to have killed the only military man from Iran with enough sense to pour piss from a boot. They've been in total clown shoes mode ever since.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Didn't we just seize a few million worth of his heroin?  Of course someone's mad.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: For all his otherwise completely screwed up administration, Trump somehow managed to have killed the only military man from Iran with enough sense to pour piss from a boot. They've been in total clown shoes mode ever since.


You mean murdered..... The guy was on a diplomatic mission in a country that did not give us permission to do a drone strike over.

/I'm all for killing the terrorists... But let's do it with international laws intact.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: For all his otherwise completely screwed up administration, Trump somehow managed to have killed the only military man from Iran with enough sense to pour piss from a boot. They've been in total clown shoes mode ever since.


Soleimani was a key factor in organizing the Shia militias to kick the shiat out of ISIS after the Sunni military deserted/defected.
 
hi13760
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
An official of the US-led international military coalition stationed there said the base's defence system engaged "two fixed-wing suicide drones... they were shot down without incident".


Did they shoot them down with another suicide missile or suicide bullets?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Do some thorough forensics on the remaining parts for telltale clues. My guess is that there's some involvement from China.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hi13760: An official of the US-led international military coalition stationed there said the base's defence system engaged "two fixed-wing suicide drones... they were shot down without incident".


Did they shoot them down with another suicide missile or suicide bullets?


It was probably one of those tactical assault suicide drones you hear so much about.
 
karl2025
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Do some thorough forensics on the remaining parts for telltale clues. My guess is that there's some involvement from China.


Iran has been building, operating, and exporting drones for quite some time now. They don't need outside help do do so. They're actually quite good at it.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

CasperImproved: Boojum2k: For all his otherwise completely screwed up administration, Trump somehow managed to have killed the only military man from Iran with enough sense to pour piss from a boot. They've been in total clown shoes mode ever since.

You mean murdered..... The guy was on a diplomatic mission in a country that did not give us permission to do a drone strike over.

/I'm all for killing the terrorists... But let's do it with international laws intact.


Yeah, I do not miss the guy but the situation could have been handled better. We should not target diplomatic actions.
 
