(CNN)   Looks like NASCAR is having second thoughts about allowing an official sponsorship by some made-up cryptocurrency designed to grift idiots who think "Let's Go Brandon" is a clever insult   (cnn.com) divider line
22
posted to Main » and Sports » on 03 Jan 2022 at 9:35 AM



Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to see how much money it rakes in before they decide how offensive it is.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They need to see how much money it rakes in before they decide how offensive it is.


It's not going to be much.  Brandon Brown is not a real player, other than his One Shining Moment that turned in to that whole silly mess.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

downstairs: Marcus Aurelius: They need to see how much money it rakes in before they decide how offensive it is.

It's not going to be much.  Brandon Brown is not a real player, other than his One Shining Moment that turned in to that whole silly mess.


I dunno. A country musician none of us had ever heard of suddenly selsl a bajillion records when someone calls him out for using the n-word.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hopefully, that douchebag never finds another sponsor.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: downstairs: Marcus Aurelius: They need to see how much money it rakes in before they decide how offensive it is.

It's not going to be much.  Brandon Brown is not a real player, other than his One Shining Moment that turned in to that whole silly mess.

I dunno. A country musician none of us had ever heard of suddenly selsl a bajillion records when someone calls him out for using the n-word.


If only he had been born Brandon White.

/if only
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you deliberately cultivate a following consisting largely of uneducated rednecks but also need corporate sponsors who depend on being able to appeal to a much broader and more informed audience. Self-inflicted wounds are always the most amusing ones to witness.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: This is what happens when you deliberately cultivate a following consisting largely of uneducated rednecks but also need corporate sponsors who depend on being able to appeal to a much broader and more informed audience. Self-inflicted wounds are always the most amusing ones to witness.


Are we talking about NASCAR or America?

/yes
 
jso2897
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wait a minute. You're telling me I can't grift idiots, now?
I thought this was America!
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Personally, I think it's great that NASCAR is sponsoring LGBTCoin!  It's about time all the gay drivers in NASCAR felt welcomed and I'm glad they'll be having more pink and rainbow colored cars.

/I like creative misunderstanding
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Need to get a prominent driver with an NFT* sponsorship & see how the rednecks like it.

*Numpty Farkhead Trump
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Rubecoin
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've said it before and I'll say it again.

"Let's Go Brandon" is something said by cowards who are too afraid to say "fark Joe Biden."
 
replacementcool
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I've said it before and I'll say it again.

"Let's Go Brandon" is something said by cowards who are too afraid to say "fark Joe Biden."


it's worse than cowards who say 'frick'.
 
eKonk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: This is what happens when you deliberately cultivate a following consisting largely of uneducated rednecks but also need corporate sponsors who depend on being able to appeal to a much broader and more informed audience. Self-inflicted wounds are always the most amusing ones to witness.


Hey now, NASCAR has been forward-thinking in their efforts at inclusivity to the point where they banned display of a racist traitor's flag (at least officially speaking) at their venues, and that dates back all the way to mid-2020.  Show me another organization that is this progressive. I'll wait...
 
hestheone
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I've said it before and I'll say it again.

"Let's Go Brandon" is something said by cowards who are too afraid to say "fark Joe Biden."

"fark Joe Biden." is said by cowards too afraid to use the real quote.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There's a Let's Go Brandon crypto coin? Note to self: Next time the MAGA nation latches on to something stupid, market it on crypto and make a mint. I figured at some point the rubes would have nothing left to fleece. But I'm just wrong.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Brown went on to write, "I have no interest in leading some political fight. I race cars. I am not going to endorse anyone, and I am certainly not going to tell anyone how to vote.
"But I'm also no longer going to be silent about the situation I find myself in, and why millions of Americans are chanting my name. I hear them, even if Washington does not."

Kinda sounds like you do want to lead a political fight. At least as long as it makes you some coin.

That said, given his name was stolen for a dumb political slogan, I guess he deserves to make some money off the dummies. Call it royalties, I guess.
 
Winston Smith '84
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Heard at the track

Hey, ain't that there LGBT car?  Why in tarnation they lettin them run?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Let's go Brandon" instead of fark Joe Biden". "Qanon" instead of "Fascist insurrectionists". Have the courage to embrace your craven bullshiat rather than hiding behind euphemisms.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size


That was amusing. This is sad.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 minute ago  
is saltines already sponsoring someone?
 
gar1013
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NewportBarGuy: Hopefully, that douchebag never finds another sponsor.


You mean the guy who said he didn't like being in the middle of it, had no part in creating it, and couldn't find a sponsor as a result...and has now gone with the only sponsor he could get?

Thanks for contributing your garbage opinion.
 
