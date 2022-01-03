 Skip to content
 
(WHYY)   Chainsaw Barbie, She-Hulk, and Big Tim part of local gang terrorizing downed trees   (whyy.org) divider line
Russ1642
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just keep the cameras rolling. Nothing beats an amateur with a chainsaw for YouTube material.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm not sure that I'd be sitting on the log I was cutting with a chainsaw. All it takes is one bad link and it might be "Good Night, Irene" for your Femoral Artery.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Thanks for the uplifting story, Subs.

/no idea how it got past the Mods
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Just keep the cameras rolling. Nothing beats an amateur with a chainsaw for YouTube material.


I've done worse. From that angle, tough to tell. I'll need more pics. For research.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
TRACTOR DAVE!
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's the decency of some good people that upsets my "apocalyptic we're all doomed" expectations.

I wish the farkers would just stop it!
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They're going to call her Peg once she accidentally chops off one of her lower limbs.
 
