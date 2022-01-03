 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Brazilian President Bolsonaro hospitalized in Sao Paulo, is reportedly full of shiat   (apnews.com) divider line
31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scale.coolshop-cdn.comView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assholes tend to be full of shiat, yes.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if he's anything like my dog, he ate both the sandwich and plastic bag it was contained in
 
fonebone77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose if he dies the military will just HAVE to take over, eh?
 
Alphax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Karma is slow, but better late than never.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never really rooted for excrement before but in this case... "GO EXCREMENT"!1
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat, this guy is a walking disaster. He's constantly in the hospital. He's going to be the first person to have every organ transplanted.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Specialists at HEAD REMOVAL have been flown in from Palm Beach to help.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tv-fanatic-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size


Maybe his colon has a great idea
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fonebone77: I suppose if he dies the military will just HAVE to take over, eh?


With Bolsonaro, I'm not sure that a military coup would change much of anything.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know nothing about this guy's medical condition beyond the article. But it's not uncommon for politicians to go into treatment for something with a cover story of having something else. Gastroenteritis being an often-seen condition. It's mildly embarrassing to draw attention away from a more politically troubling problem while being generally innocuous itself.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, we know. But what is he hospitalized with?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ideal solution is whatever causes the least unrest in the country while causing him the most personal suffering possible.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, politician?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Say hi to OmicRon DethSantis while you're there asshole
 
kokomo61 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jimjays: I know nothing about this guy's medical condition beyond the article. But it's not uncommon for politicians to go into treatment for something with a cover story of having something else. Gastroenteritis being an often-seen condition. It's mildly embarrassing to draw attention away from a more politically troubling problem while being generally innocuous itself.


Intestinal blockage is pretty serious. Bee Gee Maurice Gibb died from one.

We can only hope.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Apparently the symptoms may have been caused by him being stabbed in the stomach during his political campaign, unfortunately for us, doctors are looking into a cure for that:

The Simpsons - 17 stab wounds in the back
Youtube Xn7ikmHTvkE
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Perhaps his friend, Trump, will show that trademark empathy and make a call of congenial support.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You know what's going to happen, right?

Within a day or so, he will walk out of the hospital and declare that he was never all that sick to start with, and everyone over reacted.

He will then go right back to doing his part to fark up the world for everyone else.

How do I know this?  Because he is evil.  And evil is immune to bad things actually happening to them.

Now - if he were a good person, he would have already died.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hey that's where Sepultura is from!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

no1curr: Assholes tend to be full of shiat, yes.


We could easily say he is full of himself. . .
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Hey that's where Sepultura is from!


And soulfly! (I think?)
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

151: Marcos P: Hey that's where Sepultura is from!

And soulfly! (I think?)


Jesus Christ I'm dumb, disregard
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: Holy shiat, this guy is a walking disaster. He's constantly in the hospital. He's going to be the first person to have every organ transplanted.


So how many times would you say he's been in the hospital?
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [tv-fanatic-res.cloudinary.com image 400x300]

Maybe his colon has a great idea


"Trump of the Tropics"  is just following his mentor's advice.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

151: 151: Marcos P: Hey that's where Sepultura is from!

And soulfly! (I think?)

Jesus Christ I'm dumb, disregard


Technically correct!
 
eKonk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I've never really rooted for excrement before but in this case... "GO EXCREMENT"!1


Wait - are you rooting for the bowel obstruction or for Bolsonaro? Because one could easily read your statement either way...
 
anuran
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Let's hope it's painful, degrading, and fatal. He deserves it.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He is taking his wife to cancer treatments! And later possibly attending a fancy dress party in NYC.
 
