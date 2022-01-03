 Skip to content
(KEZI Eugene)   Son, you got a diaper on your head   (kezi.com) divider line
12
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
First you demand the guy wear a mask. And then you complain when...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Someone called me a sh*thead so I put a diaper on it.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Taking "face diaper" to a whole new level.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Didn't get that gig with the P-Funk cover band, huh?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Lost a bet
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He go poopy. lol
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wow. An image search for "diaper on head meme" reveals an awful lot of Muslim hate. I'll post this for my own palate cleansing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Probably some new religion.
 
Reverborama
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hmmm, nothing about whether the diaper was used or not...
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Resolved quickly and nobody was arrested....or shot.
Sounds like a country that is not the US.
 
