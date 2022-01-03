 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Wilmington women lock keys in their car during Wawa run, assault clerk & Good Samaritan after demanding assistance, then assault cops before claiming medical issues...then assaulting paramedics. still unexplained how 'Florida' tag got up I-95   (firststateupdate.com) divider line
43
    More: Strange, Assault, Arrest, Battery, Crime, Misdemeanor, female suspects, felony assault, law enforcement officers  
•       •       •

43 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They could have tazed or shot these people and I would find it justified.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby has clearly never been to the Philly metro area.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they were spared sales tax.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They mean!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wawa melee."
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: They could have tazed or shot these people and I would find it justified.


They took them into custody, and no one died.

This is how it's supposed to work.

There are enough charges for something to stick.
Hopefully, a few weeks in jail will make them rethink some life choices.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not as exciting as the day Sean Hannity visited a WaWa with his armed entourage, couldn't figure how to order a sandwich, and yet didn't kill anyone in self defense.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: edmo: They could have tazed or shot these people and I would find it justified.

They took them into custody, and no one died.

This is how it's supposed to work.

There are enough charges for something to stick.
Hopefully, a few weeks in jail will make them rethink some life choices.


A few weeks in jail will make them rethink some life choices? Doubtful. I would be willing to bet a week's salary that this won't be the first or last time either one of them has seen the inside of a jail cell.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
firststateupdate.comView Full Size

Hatchell said shortly after midnight, on Monday, December 27, 2021, troopers were dispatched to the Wawa, located at 3601 Wrangle Hill Road in Bear for a reported fight in progress inside of the store. While units were responding, troopers learned that several patrons and store employees were huddled inside of the manager's office with the door locked. It was reported that one of the suspects was actively trying to force her way into the office and was threatening those inside. Troopers arrived on scene and confronted two female suspects, later identified as Ja'aonne Bell, 20, and Azaina Davis 21, both of Wilmington. When the officers ordered the suspects to surrender, they actively began resisting arrest.
Throughout the incident, the suspects spat in the officers' faces, assaulted them, and scratched the face of another said Hatchell.  After a prolonged encounter, the suspects were finally taken into custody. It was at this time, Azaina Davis advised officers she was hyperventilating and wanted medical attention. EMS arrived on scene and during transport to the hospital, Davis actively fought with EMS personnel, according to Hatchell. She was ultimately treated and released from the hospital and transported back to Troop 2.

Such fun ladies.  Like a modern telling of the O. Henry story where the guy goes out for a cigar, gets in a fight, is rescued by a limo driver who...   well, you read it in school.
firststateupdate.comView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sort of thing didn't happen when, after a little embarrassment, you could get in your car with a coat hanger. Spend the rest of the night voicing suspicion on how the Good Samaritan that got you in became so skilled with his technique.

And while Wawa is a fun name for a town, Wawa Melee would be just a little bit more fun.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All they wanted was a Pepsi
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How farking dare you spill blood on sacred temple grounds >:0
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't know how the double photo post happened.  I need to make up with Preview.  We've been at odds since Preview...  Well, Preview knows what it did.

Hello, Preview, I extend the branch of friendship and now I thrash you with the branch of revenge
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: edmo: They could have tazed or shot these people and I would find it justified.

They took them into custody, and no one died.

This is how it's supposed to work.

There are enough charges for something to stick.
Hopefully, a few weeks in jail will make them rethink some life choices.


And someone wrote an article that included what you actually want to know, and doesn't immediately raise red flags about being inaccurate or leaving shiat out. And didn't have any bullshiat fluff. They even listed every charge.

And the victims did something reasonable to deescalate the situation and protect themselves, instead of just shooting the culprits.

Happy Farking New Year!
 
docilej
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Doctor" Jill coming off her NYE bender?
 
jimjays
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jimjays: This sort of thing didn't happen when, after a little embarrassment, you could get in your car with a coat hanger. Spend the rest of the night voicing suspicion on how the Good Samaritan that got you in became so skilled with his technique.

And while Wawa is a fun name for a town, Wawa Melee would be just a little bit more fun.


Dagnabbit, the headline said Wilmington, the article said "the WaWa," and I still got it in my head WaWa was a town and not a place. It's just goes to show you, it pays to pay attention before pulling the trigger with jokes.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: edmo: They could have tazed or shot these people and I would find it justified.

They took them into custody, and no one died.

This is how it's supposed to work.

There are enough charges for something to stick.
Hopefully, a few weeks in jail will make them rethink some life choices.

A few weeks in jail will make them rethink some life choices? Doubtful. I would be willing to bet a week's salary that this won't be the first or last time either one of them has seen the inside of a jail cell.


Absolutely agree, don't get me wrong. It's just shots are fired over less so often that this event seems a miracle.
 
Eightballjacket [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The funniest thing is that subby seems to be living under the delusion that there are no dirt bags living in the Northeast.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: The funniest thing is that subby seems to be living under the delusion that there are no dirt bags living in the Northeast.


Could you describe for us what a dirt bag might look like?
 
Eightballjacket [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

edmo: Big_Doofus: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: edmo: They could have tazed or shot these people and I would find it justified.

They took them into custody, and no one died.

This is how it's supposed to work.

There are enough charges for something to stick.
Hopefully, a few weeks in jail will make them rethink some life choices.

A few weeks in jail will make them rethink some life choices? Doubtful. I would be willing to bet a week's salary that this won't be the first or last time either one of them has seen the inside of a jail cell.

Absolutely agree, don't get me wrong. It's just shots are fired over less so often that this event seems a miracle.


There are over 7,000,000 arrests in a year, so this is far from a miracle.
 
p51d007
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Eightballjacket: The funniest thing is that subby seems to be living under the delusion that there are no dirt bags living in the Northeast.

Could you describe for us what a dirt bag might look like?


They are like a chameleon in all shapes and sizes.
 
jtown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: edmo: They could have tazed or shot these people and I would find it justified.

They took them into custody, and no one died.

This is how it's supposed to work.

There are enough charges for something to stick.
Hopefully, a few weeks in jail will make them rethink some life choices.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Eightballjacket: The funniest thing is that subby seems to be living under the delusion that there are no dirt bags living in the Northeast.

Could you describe for us what a dirt bag might look like?


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Eightballjacket: The funniest thing is that subby seems to be living under the delusion that there are no dirt bags living in the Northeast.

Could you describe for us what a dirt bag might look like?


You don't own a mirror?
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: edmo: They could have tazed or shot these people and I would find it justified.

They took them into custody, and no one died.

This is how it's supposed to work.

There are enough charges for something to stick.
Hopefully, a few weeks in jail will make them rethink some life choices.


People who do this sort of thing aren't going to make good life choices, no matter what.
 
The Bird [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jimjays: jimjays: This sort of thing didn't happen when, after a little embarrassment, you could get in your car with a coat hanger. Spend the rest of the night voicing suspicion on how the Good Samaritan that got you in became so skilled with his technique.

And while Wawa is a fun name for a town, Wawa Melee would be just a little bit more fun.

Dagnabbit, the headline said Wilmington, the article said "the WaWa," and I still got it in my head WaWa was a town and not a place. It's just goes to show you, it pays to pay attention before pulling the trigger with jokes.


Wawa is the Ojibwe word for wild goose, and is an unincorporated area of Delaware County, PA
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Bird: jimjays: jimjays: This sort of thing didn't happen when, after a little embarrassment, you could get in your car with a coat hanger. Spend the rest of the night voicing suspicion on how the Good Samaritan that got you in became so skilled with his technique.

And while Wawa is a fun name for a town, Wawa Melee would be just a little bit more fun.

Dagnabbit, the headline said Wilmington, the article said "the WaWa," and I still got it in my head WaWa was a town and not a place. It's just goes to show you, it pays to pay attention before pulling the trigger with jokes.

Wawa is the Ojibwe word for wild goose, and is an unincorporated area of Delaware County, PA


Canada goose, specifically
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Bird: jimjays: jimjays: This sort of thing didn't happen when, after a little embarrassment, you could get in your car with a coat hanger. Spend the rest of the night voicing suspicion on how the Good Samaritan that got you in became so skilled with his technique.

And while Wawa is a fun name for a town, Wawa Melee would be just a little bit more fun.

Dagnabbit, the headline said Wilmington, the article said "the WaWa," and I still got it in my head WaWa was a town and not a place. It's just goes to show you, it pays to pay attention before pulling the trigger with jokes.

Wawa is the Ojibwe word for wild goose, and is an unincorporated area of Delaware County, PA


Right.  But in English it's The WaWa
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Subby has clearly never been to the Philly metro area.


I wouldn't exactly call Bear Philly metro. It isn't even really Wilmington metro. More like Elkton, MD metro.

*shudder*
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There are memes about people from Delaware County- just Google "Delco People" or some iteration of it.

It's the Florida of Pennsylvania.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Sexy Jesus: Eightballjacket: The funniest thing is that subby seems to be living under the delusion that there are no dirt bags living in the Northeast.

Could you describe for us what a dirt bag might look like?

You don't own a mirror?


Yes I do, I won it at the state fair when I won the sister kissing contest. It has a Lynyrd Skynyrd logo and meth residue all over it though and I can't really see anything in it. It is a struggle as I am a narcissist who doesn't even own a pool any more. Last I saw of my pool, it was on the roof of  my baby mama's 89 Mustang, headed over to Joey Jim Bob's new trailer.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: "Wawa melee."


My Beach Boys/Quiet Riot cover band name.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Eightballjacket: The funniest thing is that subby seems to be living under the delusion that there are no dirt bags living in the Northeast.

Could you describe for us what a dirt bag might look like?


Like a low life, scum bag, shifty fellow, drifter, monorail salesmen.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Keeping it real goes wrong sometimes.
 
utilaholic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: There are memes about people from Delaware County- just Google "Delco People" or some iteration of it.

It's the Florida of Pennsylvania.


Capital of Pennsyltuckey?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I want to know what they were buying. What do dimwitted rage-o-holics spend their money on?
 
Fissile
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There is something about places like WaWa, Chuckie Cheese, and the like that attracts absolute morans.   I actually like what's on offer at WaWa, but avoid the place because I don't want to have any run-ins with the average WaWa clientele.
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: Madison_Smiled: "Wawa melee."

My Beach Boys/Quiet Riot cover band name.


They must include some REO Speedwagon in there too.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They locked themselves out of their car, got angry at gas station employees for not solving their problem, and then went on a violent rampage in the store. How long before Excessive Karening becomes an add-on criminal charge?
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ja'aonne Bell  was charged with:


🎵A Ja-Ja-Ja'aonne it. Wawawawawa shut up!🎵
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: The funniest thing is that subby seems to be living under the delusion that there are no dirt bags living in the Northeast.


I never considered Delaware the "Northeast."
 
