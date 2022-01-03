 Skip to content
 
(9 News)   Who the fark sides with the fire?   (9news.com) divider line
8
    More: Murica, Boulder, Colorado, Boulder County, Colorado, Front Range Urban Corridor, Colorado municipalities, Boulder Metropolitan Statistical Area, Marshall Fire, Trespass, Louisville, Kentucky  
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Looters. Fark 'em all!
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Answer:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Some people just want to watch the world burn.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A whole bunch of people side with the virus, so why is this surprising?
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Happy Flambeau, The Assertive Arsonist?

If it isn't a children's book already it should be.  Kind of a "The Little Engine That Could" for the end times.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pyromaniacs side with fires.
 
