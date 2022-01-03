 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Wow, those are Ferris Bueller numbers   (theguardian.com) divider line
11
    More: Dumbass, Mobile phone, Driving, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency, Driver's license, Automobile, Traffic, The Road, British drivers  
•       •       •

1378 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2022 at 7:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
neofonz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nine Times
Youtube 3F0rPFASUXY
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
GRACE! (Ferris Bueller's Day Off)
Youtube Qovk8_wIdn0
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've got a neighbor that can beat those numbers in a month.  In spite of her owning a newer car with handsfree, she is seen leaving almost every day with her phone up to her face or two-handed texting while steadying the wheel.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Never did see him do any numbers.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I think I know the appropriate punishment:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Can't believe there's no gif of this.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
America needs to crack down on distracted driving. From talking to a cop after I had my car totaled in a rear ending which I suspected was the result of distracted driving, apparently the way distracted driving works in Illinois is they have to prove you were talking on the handset in order to write you up. Apparently texting, watching videos or playing video games doesn't count. It's like technology stopped with 1980's brick phones.
A twenty-something co-worker recently told me he routinely watches videos while driving, and when I looked horrified, he told me everyone does it, as if that was re-assuring. I lectured him for awhile, but I could tell the media addiction was too strong, as he kept getting distracted by his phone.

Furthermore, semi-autonomous cars are supposed to be monitored by a human being in order to take control at a moments notice, which is impossible if they are fiddling with their phone.

Evidence of distracting smartphone use by the human operator should result in the auto-pilot being permanently disabled, as well as the driver's license suspended.
 
Cheron
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I couldn't get my phone out quickly enough but I was at a stoplight next to a car with about a dozen hang-up and drive bumper stickers. Must have been a loaner as the driver was on the phone the whole time
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I see at least one person doing this per day.
Just as bad are the people who pull over to take the call but are unaware that their 150watt quadraphonic conversation through the car speakers can be heard for a quarter of a mile all around.
 
wild9
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I normally just have my kid hold the steering wheel so it frees up my hands when texting.

/I got a big phone so I need both hands.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.